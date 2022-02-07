Blackhawk down: Titans pull off clutch, OT win at North Buncombe

WEAVERVILLE — It just never seems to come easy for the McDowell Titans when visiting Blackhawk Country.

Withstanding a barrage of long-range shooting, the Titans showed a lot of grit and survived with a 79-72 overtime win at North Buncombe on Saturday afternoon.

McDowell played well for the majority of the game but it only showed in margins as close as five points at the half and two points after three quarters.

North Buncombe (8-11 overall, 2-8 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), made 10 3-pointers in the game and stayed within shouting distance, and was ultimately able to force overtime.

Spencer Roane’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 64 each. The Titans had a good look at the basket toward the end of regulation, but forward Josh Smith was called for an offensive foul on a shot attempt in the paint with less than five seconds to go.

In the overtime, McDowell stepped it up a notch on the defensive end and tallied the first four points of the frame, giving the Titans (10-8, 5-4) just enough of a working margin.