Blackhawk down: Titans pull off clutch, OT win at North Buncombe

WEAVERVILLE — It just never seems to come easy for the McDowell Titans when visiting Blackhawk Country.
Withstanding a barrage of long-range shooting, the Titans showed a lot of grit and survived with a 79-72 overtime win at North Buncombe on Saturday afternoon.
McDowell played well for the majority of the game but it only showed in margins as close as five points at the half and two points after three quarters.
North Buncombe (8-11 overall, 2-8 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), made 10 3-pointers in the game and stayed within shouting distance, and was ultimately able to force overtime.
Spencer Roane’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 64 each. The Titans had a good look at the basket toward the end of regulation, but forward Josh Smith was called for an offensive foul on a shot attempt in the paint with less than five seconds to go.
In the overtime, McDowell stepped it up a notch on the defensive end and tallied the first four points of the frame, giving the Titans (10-8, 5-4) just enough of a working margin.
David Olivo sank a pair of free throws 34 seconds into overtime. And then, after a defensive stop, Ethan Hensley scored on a transition basket in the paint.
The Titans held North Buncombe to just two field goals in the overtime, none of them from the perimeter.
McDowell protected its slim lead by making 11 of 15 free throws in the overtime.
Four Titans placed in double figures. Jandon Robbins had 20 points and made several huge 3-pointers.
Jeremiah Ellis (7 rebounds) added 17 points. Smith (10 rebounds, 4 assists) netted 12 points and Mason Lamb (3 assists) finished with 10 points.
Olivo (4 assists, 3 steals) tallied nine points. The sophomore guard was also assigned to guard North Buncombe’s best outside shooting threat, Chad Clark. With Olivo dogging him, Clark, who came into the game averaging 26 per contest, was held to 14 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Marshall Lamb and Hensley also took turns guarding Clark when Olivo was on the bench.
Hensley had all seven of his points in the overtime and Kaiden Compton finished with four points for the Titans.
Roane scored 18 to lead the Blackhawks and Grayson McCurry finished with 17 points.
McDowell hosts Erwin on Tuesday for senior night.