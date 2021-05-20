Big finish: East boys, West girls perform well at Foothills Middle School Conference meet

It was a very productive 2021 spring track season for McDowell County’s two middle school track programs as the Foothills Athletic Conference held its annual end-of-season meet last week at Table Rock Middle School in Glen Alpine.

While the league did not officially recognize a team champion, individual events were up for grabs at the conference meet and several local performers took home medals.

If team points had been tallied, West’s girls and East’s boys would have claimed conference championships.

Here is a rundown of how athletes from McDowell’s middle schools fared:

In the girls’ meet, West McDowell Middle School took home the gold in four different events.

In the 800 meters, West swept the event, starting with seventh-grader Clara McCartha posting a 3:00 time in the 6th/7th-grade division while Addie Cook was the top eighth grader at 3:03. Cook also took second in the mile, posting a time of 6:33. Sanai Corpening finished a solid third (3:14) in the 6th/7th 800 meters.

The sprinting events were dominated by a pair of East McDowell siblings. Kimora Stewart took home the gold in both the 100-meter (0:14) and 200-meter (0:27.7) sprints.