Big finish: East boys, West girls perform well at Foothills Middle School Conference meet

It was a very productive 2021 spring track season for McDowell County’s two middle school track programs as the Foothills Athletic Conference held its annual end-of-season meet last week at Table Rock Middle School in Glen Alpine.
While the league did not officially recognize a team champion, individual events were up for grabs at the conference meet and several local performers took home medals.
If team points had been tallied, West’s girls and East’s boys would have claimed conference championships.
Here is a rundown of how athletes from McDowell’s middle schools fared:
In the girls’ meet, West McDowell Middle School took home the gold in four different events.
In the 800 meters, West swept the event, starting with seventh-grader Clara McCartha posting a 3:00 time in the 6th/7th-grade division while Addie Cook was the top eighth grader at 3:03. Cook also took second in the mile, posting a time of 6:33. Sanai Corpening finished a solid third (3:14) in the 6th/7th 800 meters.
The sprinting events were dominated by a pair of East McDowell siblings. Kimora Stewart took home the gold in both the 100-meter (0:14) and 200-meter (0:27.7) sprints.
Meanwhile, eighth-grade sprinter Kensly Stewart was the fastest 100-meter female in the conference for 2021, posting a time of 13.78 seconds and placing third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:13.53.
In the hurdles, Kimora claimed another top spot at 10.47 seconds. West McDowell’s Adyson Ledford took silver (10.52) and Kensly was third at 10.67.
In the relay events, West McDowell won the 4x200 meters with Khloe Joyner, Braelyn Barber, Eva Pool and Rihana Daniels, with a time of 2:03. And in the 4x400 relay, the team of McCartha, Aidan Duncan, Alexis Howard and Brookelynn Farmer (5:17) finished third.
In the field events, Pool won the high jump at 4-8. East McDowell’s Kimora Stewart tied Heritage Middle School’s Lindsey Hensley at 12-9.5, and the Lady Trojans’ Evelyn Sierra won the discus, throwing 65 feet.
Other notable placements include West McDowell performers Sophie Pittman (shotput; 25-6.5, second place); Addie Staton (shotput; 25-feet, third place); and Jaycee Rector (high jump 4-4, second place).
East McDowell’s Briaunna Mykel (discus; 57-1) took third place and Kinsley McKinney was third in the triple jump at 24-10.5
Cumulatively, West had 108 points and was closely followed by Heritage (106) and East McDowell (94) in the meet.
In the boys’ track championship, the East McDowell Trojans took top honors, winning three events and placing as runner-up in three others.
The Trojans finished with 98.5 team points with Liberty (91) second, host school Table Rock (88) in third and East Burke (78) fourth.
Rae Garner posted a 13.22 time in the 6th-grade 100 meters. Jalen Hinton earned two championships, winning the 6th/7th 800 meters (2:42) and the mile run (5:52).
Second-place finishers include Sebastian Trujillo (6:06) in the mile; Hayden Haynes (38-9) in the shotput; and the team of Jordan Hall, Legend Shehan, Aiden Gallion and Rae Gardner in the 4x200 relay.
Luis Osornio (400 meters) finished third with a time of 1:03.36 along with another third-place finish in the 100 meters (13.28). Shehan placed third with a 17.2 second time in the hurdles and Haynes tossed the discus 98-11.5.
West McDowell placed fifth among the boys with 67.5 team points. The Spartans took home championships in the two relay events. The team of James Boggs, Mason Beal, Emmanuel Bustos and Hunter Pittman recorded a time of 4:30 in the 4x400. And in the 4x200, Knox Reese, Kevin Rodriguez, Dom Twitty and Charlie Marshburn won the event with a time of 1:53.65.
Reese was the runner-up in the 6th/7th-grade 800 meters with a time of 2:45 and a 13.97 time in the 100 meters. Marshburn finished second with a 12.78 time in the 8th-grade 100 meters and a 16.53 in the hurdles.
Third-place finishes among Spartan track athletes included Dom Twitty’s 5-2 in the high jump.