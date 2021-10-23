Bad quarter sinks Titans: Halftime lead disappears in heart-breaking loss to Erwin

Take away the third quarter and the Titans would have outscored and outgained Erwin. But the Warriors drove 74 yards in 11 plays on their first possession of the second half, and took the lead for good on a 7-yard run by Dallas Phillips (22 rushes, 92 yards, 2TDs) with 5:32 to go in the period.

Phillips’ touchdown made it 12-8, and Erwin added to the lead moments later. After The Warriors held the Titans to a three-and-out, Ty Johnson fielded a punt at his own 44, ran into traffic on the right sideline and then cut back across the field. Nobody was home. Johnson sprinted 56 yards to the end zone to make it 18-8 with 3:03 to go in the period, and the Titans never recovered.

The Warriors outgained McDowell 64-13 in the third, and the Titans — who had played clean football all season — were flagged four times for 30 yards in the quarter. They finished with nine penalties for 72 yards, while Erwin was tagged with just one penalty for five yards.

“It’s like we were a completely different team out there in the third quarter,” said Brewer. “We were not the team we’ve watched play all year. That’s a tough one to swallow.”

The Warriors opened the fourth quarter with another scoring drive to seal it. Phillips darted in from the 10 to cap a 67-yard march. That made it 25-8.