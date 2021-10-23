Bad quarter sinks Titans: Halftime lead disappears in heart-breaking loss to Erwin

The Erwin Warriors have been one of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference’s most enigmatic teams all season. But Friday, it was the McDowell Titans who displayed a split personality.
McDowell held an 8-6 halftime lead and largely controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, but the Titans stumbled through a disastrous third quarter and went on to fall 25-14 in a key conference showdown.
The Titans (5-3 overall, 3-2 TMC) likely needed to win both their final games in order to assure themselves of making the State 4A Playoffs, and a win over the Warriors (5-4, 3-2) would have been a huge step toward that goal.
But after the Warriors scored twice in a span of 2:12, McDowell spent the rest of the night playing catch-up. The Titans were unquestionably affected by the exit of senior linebacker Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder, who suffered an apparently serious shoulder injury in the second quarter.
McDowell has one game left, on the road at A.C. Reynolds next Friday, but it’s unclear if a win in that one would land the Titans in the postseason.
“It was like we couldn’t do anything the whole third quarter,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I don’t know what to say. We didn’t play like McDowell tonight. Blame that one on the coach. We reverted and went back three years there in the third quarter. It’s disappointing to say the least. Erwin’s a good football team, but we are too. We just didn’t show it.”
Take away the third quarter and the Titans would have outscored and outgained Erwin. But the Warriors drove 74 yards in 11 plays on their first possession of the second half, and took the lead for good on a 7-yard run by Dallas Phillips (22 rushes, 92 yards, 2TDs) with 5:32 to go in the period.
Phillips’ touchdown made it 12-8, and Erwin added to the lead moments later. After The Warriors held the Titans to a three-and-out, Ty Johnson fielded a punt at his own 44, ran into traffic on the right sideline and then cut back across the field. Nobody was home. Johnson sprinted 56 yards to the end zone to make it 18-8 with 3:03 to go in the period, and the Titans never recovered.
The Warriors outgained McDowell 64-13 in the third, and the Titans — who had played clean football all season — were flagged four times for 30 yards in the quarter. They finished with nine penalties for 72 yards, while Erwin was tagged with just one penalty for five yards.
“It’s like we were a completely different team out there in the third quarter,” said Brewer. “We were not the team we’ve watched play all year. That’s a tough one to swallow.”
The Warriors opened the fourth quarter with another scoring drive to seal it. Phillips darted in from the 10 to cap a 67-yard march. That made it 25-8.
McDowell regrouped and answered with a 75-yard drive. Quarterback Gabe Marsh (7-60-TD, 4-of-11 passing, INT, 51 yards) broke a 51-yard run to get the Titans into a first-and-goal situation. Sophomore Hunter Kirby eventually plunged in from the 1 with 4:58 to play to make 25-14.
But the Titans never got any closer.
Erwin, who operates out of the spread and likes to throw the football, didn’t even have to attempt a pass in the second half. The Warriors’ front consistently pushed the Titans off the line of scrimmage, opening holes for Phillips and Daniel Rivera (15-116).
Still, the Warriors only outgained the Titans 292-279. McDowell running backs Blake Boswell (16-85) and Josh Ellis (15-65) ran the ball effectively at times, but the Titans struggled to get anything going in the passing game, and didn’t have a completion until the start of the third quarter.
Boswell’s 42-yard dash midway through the second quarter set the Titans up at the Erwin 14, and Marsh eventually scored from 3 yards out. Marsh’s conversion run made it 8-0 with 5:30 to go before halftime.
Erwin then drove downfield quickly, but it looked like the Titans were going to dodge a bullet when they forced the Warriors into a fourth-and-eight at the MHS 21.
But Erwin quarterback Iggy Welch (4-12, INT, 55 yds.) hit a wide-open Phillips on a throwback, and Phillips took it the rest of the way to trim the margin to 8-6 at halftime.
The late scored seemed innocuous enough at the time, but it set the stage for the second half. McDowell took the kickoff to start the third quarter, but went three-and-out, losing 2 yards. That set up the Warriors’ go-ahead score.
Erwin McDowell
First downs 20 13
Rushes-yds. 43-237 42-228
Passing 4-11-1-0 4-12-1-1
Passing yds. 55 51
Total yds. 292 279
Return yds. 78 95
Fumbles/lost 1/1 2/1
Penalties-yds. 9-72 1-5
Punts-avg. 2-38 3-37
Erwin 00 06 12 07 – 25
McDowell 00 08 00 06 – 14
Individual stats: Rushing: Erwin (Dallas Phillips 22-92-2TDs, Daniel Rivera 15-116, Iggy Welch 3-1, Leighton Reynolds 3-28) McDowell (Josh Ellis 15-65, Blake Boswell 16-85, Kiyaun Selby 1-13, Gabe Marsh 7-60-TD, Grayson Blackwelder 1-4, Rickey Carr 1-0, Hunter Kirby 1-1-TD) Passing: Erwin (Welch 4-12-1-1-55 yds.) McDowell (Marsh 4-11-1-0-51 yds.) Receiving: Erwin (Demetrase Graves 2-20, Ty Johnson 1-14, Phillips 1-21-TD) McDowell (Jackson Marsh 1-m3, Jeremiah Ellis 1-14, Dawson Bartlett 1-12, Majesty Summey 1-18)
Scoring summary
Second quarter
M – Marsh 3 run, Marsh 3 conv. run (5:30)
E – Phillips 21 pass from Welch, kick failed (3:18)
Third quarter
E – Phillips 7 run, conv. pass failed (5:32)
E – Johnson 56 punt return, kick failed (3:03)
Fourth quarter
E – Phillips 10 run, Fernando Marin kick (7:47)
M – Kirby 1 run, conv. run failed (4:58)
