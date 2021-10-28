Backs against the wall: Titans must beat Rockets to have a shot at the postseason

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.

For the second week in a row, the McDowell Titans are approaching Friday night as a do-or-die playoff game.

The Titans are hoping for a better result, however.

McDowell (5-3 overall, 3-2 The Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference) is on the road at A.C. Reynolds tonight (7 p.m. kickoff) in a regular-season finale that could make or break McDowell’s postseason chances.

The Titans suffered a monumentally disappointing 25-14 loss to the Erwin Warriors in the home finale last week, and they fell from a tie for 32nd in RPI to 36th among western 4A schools. Only 32 clubs make the playoffs. Reynolds is currently 26th. That leaves tonight’s game against the Rockets (6-3, 4-1), as an absolute must-win if the Titans are to keep playing.

“I think if we were to win, we’ve got a pretty good shot at getting in,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “With a loss, there’s no possible way. So this is pretty much a playoff game.”

In order to win it, the Titans will have to avoid letting Erwin beat them twice. Fortunately, Brewer doesn’t think that will be a problem.