Another week, another big game: Titans try and keep playoff hopes alive against Erwin

The McDowell Titans’ game at Asheville High last week was huge for everyone involved. It was so big, in fact, that it engendered a situation entirely new to the Titans.

Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said the atmosphere last Friday was frenetic, and he didn’t realize until halftime how it affected the team. By then, the Titans trailed 24-0 in a battle for sole possession of first place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, and went on to fall 31-0 to the Cougars, who essentially clinched the league title with the victory.

“That atmosphere was electric; you could just feel it,” said Brewer. “It was the kind of game you want to be a part of. Our kids had never experienced anything like that. We weren’t scared, but that was an entirely new experience. The crowd was revved up on both sides, and it just had that big-game feel.

“We had never been a part of that, and in the second half, we settled down and played a lot better. That’s not taking anything away from Asheville. They’re a dang good football team. But it was a new experience for us.”

It’s a good thing the Titans got some exposure to a high-stakes ballgame, because McDowell’s final two contests carry similarly weighty ramifications.