Another week, another big game: Titans try and keep playoff hopes alive against Erwin

The McDowell Titans’ game at Asheville High last week was huge for everyone involved. It was so big, in fact, that it engendered a situation entirely new to the Titans.
Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said the atmosphere last Friday was frenetic, and he didn’t realize until halftime how it affected the team. By then, the Titans trailed 24-0 in a battle for sole possession of first place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, and went on to fall 31-0 to the Cougars, who essentially clinched the league title with the victory.
“That atmosphere was electric; you could just feel it,” said Brewer. “It was the kind of game you want to be a part of. Our kids had never experienced anything like that. We weren’t scared, but that was an entirely new experience. The crowd was revved up on both sides, and it just had that big-game feel.
“We had never been a part of that, and in the second half, we settled down and played a lot better. That’s not taking anything away from Asheville. They’re a dang good football team. But it was a new experience for us.”
It’s a good thing the Titans got some exposure to a high-stakes ballgame, because McDowell’s final two contests carry similarly weighty ramifications.
The Titans (5-2 overall, 3-1 TMC) host the Erwin Warriors (4-4, 2-2) tonight and travel to A.C. Reynolds next week in the regular-season finale. The State Playoffs are structured differently this season than in recent years, with only four classifications and 32 teams in the west and east regions. For teams that don’t win their conference championship, selection for the playoffs comes down to RPI. Right now, the Titans are right on the line, tied for 32nd in the west 4A.
“The only sure way to get in the playoffs is to win both of these,” said Brewer. “If we were to win one of two, regardless of which game we won, it would be a longshot. But in order to get in, we have to beat Erwin first.”
That won’t be an easy task. The Warriors have been a split-personality team all season, looking dominant at times and average at others.
“It’s hard to get a feel for them,” said Brewer. “But at times, they look as good as anybody we’ve played, so I expect a dogfight.”
Regardless of the outcome, Brewer said he likes the direction the Titans are headed. Following the Asheville loss, the players were visibly upset, and the veteran head coach said that’s a good thing.
“The boys were upset about it,” said Brewer. “You could see it in their faces. I told them, the best thing that happened tonight is that we lost and you’re upset about it. We’re 5-2, and we lost a game for the conference championship, and you’re upset about it. We are knocking on the door of being where we need to be.”
In order to kick the door down, the Titans will have to defeat an opponent they’ve only beaten once. McDowell is 1-7 all-time against Erwin, including a 42-15 loss in the last meeting between the two back in 2016. Traditionally, Erwin’s speed on the edges has been difficult for the Titans to cope with, and it will be a challenge again tonight.
The Warriors’ spread offense relies heavily on junior quarterback Iggy Welch (6-3, 215). Welch is 119-of-203 passing for 1,238 yards and 10 touchdowns, although he has thrown 13 interceptions.
Welch’s favorite target has been senior wide receiver Leighton Reynolds (6-1, 165), who has caught 34 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Demetrase Graves (6-3, 180) has 25 receptions for 285 yards and two scores. Running back Dallas Phillips (5-9, 175) is the club’s leading rusher with 407 yards and five TDs on 122 carries.
“They’re a typical spread team,” said Brewer. “They like to sling it around. I think if we can keep them from beating us on the deep ball, that will help.
“Defensively, they play a 3-4, but they walk the linebackers up so it looks like an old 5-2, and they’ll play man behind it.”
Senior linebacker Sawyer Parker (5-10, 195) is the Warriors’ leading tackler with 64 stops, including three for losses. Senior linebacker Daniel Rivera has 57 stops, 13 for losses, five sacks and an interception. Graves has made 35 stops and leads the team with four picks.
Thankfully, Erwin’s defense will have to defend against a healthy Blake Boswell, according to Brewer. Boswell, a junior running back, tweaked an ankle injury last week against Asheville and hasn’t practiced this week, but Brewer said Boswell (106 carries, 578 yards, 6TDs) looked fine in a workout Thursday afternoon.
Quarterback Gabe Marsh (67-of-111 passing, 863 yards, 5TDs, 6INTs) will look for tight end Jeremiah Ellis (17-241-2TDs) and receivers Matthew Spivey (13-219-TDs) and Jackson Marsh (17-141) when he takes to the air.
Linebacker Grayson Blackwelder has been the focal point of the Titans’ defense, with 61 tackles, nine for loss. Linebacker Colby Carr has 37 stops, three for losses, and lineman Jake Marsh has 36 tackles, five for losses. Majesty Summey has 25 tackles, five for losses, and has a team-high three picks.
Unfortunately, Carr is one of two key players who might be limited tonight because of injuries. Carr’s knee is banged up and Brewer said he may not be 100%. Senior running back Kiyaun Selby (45-307-2TDs) also has a knee problem and could also be somewhat limited.
The Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings 2021
Conf. Overall
Asheville (4A) 4-0 6-2
McDowell (4A) 3-1 5-2
A.C. Reynolds (4A) 3-1 5-3
Erwin (3A) 2-2 4-4
Enka (3A) 2-3 3-5
T.C. Roberson (4A) 1-4 2-6
N. Buncombe (3A) 0-4 0-6
Friday, Oct. 15
Asheville 31, McDowell 0
Enka 28, N. Buncombe 14
Erwin 24, T.C. Roberson 20
A.C. Reynolds 52, R-S Central 21
Friday, Oct. 22
Erwin at McDowell
Asheville at N. Buncombe
A.C. Reynolds at T.C. Roberson
N. Henderson at Enka
Friday, Oct. 29
McDowell at A.C. Reynolds
N. Buncombe at Erwin
Enka at Asheville
Franklin at T.C. Roberson
Friday, Aug. 20
McDowell 20, R-S Central 14
Robbinsville 45, Asheville 23
Mitchell 47, Erwin 7
West Forsyth 37, A.C. Reynolds 7
Watauga 33, T.C. Roberson 0
Enka 34, Hayesville 21
Friday, Aug. 27
McDowell at Mitchell (canceled)
Madison 47, N. Buncombe 24
Shelby 15, A.C. Reynolds 12
Kings Mtn. 14, Asheville 0
Mtn. Heritage 28, Erwin 21
T.C. Roberson 42, Tuscola 36
Pisgah at Enka (ppd.)
Monday, Aug. 30
Pisgah 28, Enka 0
Friday, Sept. 3
Andrews 44, N. Buncombe 20
A.C. Reynolds 24, Alexander Central 7
Asheville 16, Brevard 14
Erwin 34, Tuscola 20
Smoky Mtn. 34, T.C. Roberson 12
Enka at Rosman (canceled)
Friday, Sept. 10
McDowell 36, Avery 33
Madison 26, Enka 21
East Henderson at N. Buncombe (canceled)
A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (canceled)
Erwin 28, Brevard 21
Friday, Sept. 17
McDowell 16, T.C. Roberson 6
A.C. Reynolds at N. Buncombe (ppd.)
Asheville 54, N. Davidson 0
Erwin 27, Enka 0
Monday, Sept. 20
A.C. Reynolds 48, North Buncombe 0
Friday, Sept. 24
Chase 47, McDowell 14
T.C. Roberson 34, N. Buncombe 0
A.C. Reynolds 61, Enka 0
Asheville 49, Erwin 14
Friday, Oct. 1
McDowell 53, N. Buncombe 13
Asheville 6, A.C. Reynolds 5
T.C. Roberson at Enka (ppd. Oct. 19)
Friday, Oct. 8
McDowell 36, Enka 7
A.C. Reynolds 35, Erwin 14
Asheville 42, T.C. Roberson 7
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Enka 25, T.C. Roberson 14
McDowell Titan football stats 2021 (fall)
McDowell Opponents
First downs 132 108
Rushes-yds. 261-1407 229-1312
Passing 67-111-6-5 47-90-5-4
Passing yds. 863 646
Total yds. 2270 1958
Fumbles/lost 12/4 10/5
Penalties-yds. 36-327 36-292
McDowell 61 75 13 26 – 175
Opponents 51 21 25 54 – 151
Individual stats – Offense
Rushing
Player Att. Yards Avg. TD
Blake Boswell 106 578 5.5 6
Kiyaun Selby 45 307 6.8 2
Josh Ellis 31 257 8.3 3
Grayson Blackwelder 17 115 6.8 0
Gabe Marsh 41 67 1.6 5
Hunter Kirby 03 65 21.7 1
Helon Alvarado ` 07 22 3.1 1
Rickey Carr 09 10 1.1 0
Totals 261 1407 5.4 18
Passing
Player Comp. Att. Yds. TD INT
G. Marsh 67 111 863 5 6
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD
Jeremiah Ellis 17 241 2
Matthew Spivey 13 219 2
Jackson Marsh 17 141 0
Josh Ellis 6 107 1
Jeryah Cash 8 87 0
Blackwelder 3 33 0
Majesty Summey 1 16 0
Marshall Lamb 1 14 0
Carr 1 04 0
Totals 67 863 5
Kickoff/punt returns
Player Ret. Yds. Avg. TD
Hunter Kirby 05 157 31.4 0
Boswell 07 102 14.6 0
Jo. Ellis 03 99 33.0 0
Selby 02 28 14.0 0
Je. Ellis 02 28 14.0 0
Spivey 01 15 15.0 0
Ethan Hensley 02 15 7.5 0
Summey 01 06 6.0 0
Kicking
Player XPA XPM FGM FGA Blk. Long
Hunter Kirby 06 03 00 00 0 00
Punting Punts Avg.
Kirby 14 36.1
Andres Guerrero 1 44
Scoring
Player TD Rush Rec. Ret. FG XP Pts.
Boswell 6 6 0 0 0 6 42
G. Marsh 5 5 0 0 0 8 38
Jo. Ellis 4 3 1 0 0 4 28
Selby 2 2 0 0 0 4 16
Je. Ellis 2 0 2 0 0 2 14
Spivey 2 0 2 0 0 0 12
Kirby 1 1 0 0 0 3 09
Summey 1 0 0 1 0 0 06
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 0 06
Bartlett 0 0 0 0 0 2 02
Totals 24 18 5 1 0 29 173*
*-total includes a team safety
Defense
Tackles
Player Solo Asst. Total
Blackwelder 37 24 61
Colby Carr 24 13 37
Jake Marsh 27 9 36
Kobe Nolan 19 15 34
Dawson Bartlett 16 14 30
Summey 14 11 25
Devyn Cash 17 5 22
Selby 15 4 19
J. Cash 14 5 19
Rickey Carr 12 3 15
Luke Roberts 10 3 13
Matthew Spivey 8 3 11
Joseph Gowan 6 4 10
Tackles for loss
Player TFL
Blackwelder 9
Jak. Marsh 5