Another big win: Titans keep pace atop NWC standings

The rally had potential to be even greater as Blaine Hartness followed up with a shallow single to center with two on and two out. However, McDowell center fielder Three Young quickly retrieved the ball once it dropped and delivered a perfect throw to catcher Cyrus Black, who tagged out Jaron Price to keep it at a one-run game.

Even with the deficit late, McDowell kept its composure and at the plate the Titans picked up the defensive miscue that occurred by pushing across four runs.

Black reached on a fielding error to begin the sixth. Ethan Hensley then doubled to left to put two in scoring position. Duncan then coaxed a walk on four pitches off Chapman to load the bases.

The game then evened up at 3-3 on a passed ball, allowing courtesy runner Luke Roberts to score. Dusty Revis ripped an RBI basehit, scoring Hensley to regain the lead at 4-3. And then, after a Matson strikeout, Young looped an infield single over the drawn-in infield, plating two more insurance runs to make it 6-3.

That margin was enough for Revis who allowed one hit and struck out the side in the seventh for the win. He gave up a run on four hits in two innings, striking out five.