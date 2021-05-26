Another big win: Titans keep pace atop NWC standings

The race for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship continues to heat up as the stretch run is near. On Tuesday, the McDowell Titans did their part to keep pace with a 6-3 home win against Alexander Central.
The Titans (8-1 overall, 7-1 NWC), winners of six straight, are in the driver’s seat for the league title if they continue to hold serve themselves. Still tied with St. Stephens at this juncture, the Titans do currently hold the head-to-head advantage after last week’s win at Saint. South Caldwell is closely lurking around, trailing by just a game in the standings. McDowell is at South Caldwell on Friday.
Tuesday night’s battle however wasn’t settled until the last inning of play.
McDowell scored twice in the first off Alexander Central starting pitcher Caleb Williams (5.1 IP, 6R, 7H, 6K, 4BB) and enjoyed the 2-0 lead through the first three innings.
The momentum slowly changed in innings four, five and six as the Cougars pecked away at the deficit, scoring once in each frame off starting pitcher Chapel Matson. In the sixth, Alexander Central took advantage of a McDowell throwing error.
With one out and a runner at first, second baseman Logan Duncan made an errant toss to second on a potential double play, giving the visitors some new life.
Then with runners at first and second, leadoff hitter Mason Chapman poked an RBI single, scoring Isaiah Witherspoon to put Central in front 3-2.
The rally had potential to be even greater as Blaine Hartness followed up with a shallow single to center with two on and two out. However, McDowell center fielder Three Young quickly retrieved the ball once it dropped and delivered a perfect throw to catcher Cyrus Black, who tagged out Jaron Price to keep it at a one-run game.
Even with the deficit late, McDowell kept its composure and at the plate the Titans picked up the defensive miscue that occurred by pushing across four runs.
Black reached on a fielding error to begin the sixth. Ethan Hensley then doubled to left to put two in scoring position. Duncan then coaxed a walk on four pitches off Chapman to load the bases.
The game then evened up at 3-3 on a passed ball, allowing courtesy runner Luke Roberts to score. Dusty Revis ripped an RBI basehit, scoring Hensley to regain the lead at 4-3. And then, after a Matson strikeout, Young looped an infield single over the drawn-in infield, plating two more insurance runs to make it 6-3.
That margin was enough for Revis who allowed one hit and struck out the side in the seventh for the win. He gave up a run on four hits in two innings, striking out five.
“I really liked how out bats picked us up after the miscue in the sixth defensively,” said Titans head coach Alex Smith. “That sequence and allowing Alexander to take the lead would have made a lot of teams panic. But these kids kept their composure and found a way to get the win. We work every day with the infielders on getting that exchange done right going to second. Things happen sometimes, but again, I’m glad this group has the composure to overcome those kinds of things that happen.”
Revis earned the win with two frames of relief. Matson tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Titan pitchers didn’t walk a single batter. McDowell defensively committed two errors on Tuesday, and has committed seven miscues in the past two league contests.
At the plate the Titans collected seven hits.
Ethan Hamm (2-4, RBI, SB) along with Hensley (2-3, double, SB) had two hits each. Young was 1-for-4 with the two runs driven in during the rally. Revis (1-2, RBI, BB, 4SB), and Benjamin Barnes (1-4, double, RBI) also had one hit each.
Alexander Central totaled 11 hits off Titan pitching including Chapman’s (RBI) three-hit effort and two hits each from Witherspoon and Gage Weaver (RBI).