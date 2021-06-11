A solid second: Titans produce 5 conference champions, finish behind St. Stephens in NWC tourney

Stevenson, a third-place finisher in 2019-20, also got a first-round bye. He made short work of his next two opponents, pinning Riley Thacker of South Caldwell in the semifinals and Will Moore of St. Stephens in the championship bout, with both pins coming in the first period.

Barrier, who placed third in the most recent NWC tourney, also pinned his way to a championship. Barrier stuck Watauga’s William Bouboulis in the first period in the semis, and then pinned Alexander Central’s Logan Shoemaker in the second period to claim the championship.

Campbell provided some drama in pursuit of his first NWC championship. After a first-round bye, Campbell scored a third-period pin of Alexander Central’s Nathaniel Dahlstrom. In the finals, Campbell and Freedom’s Fredy Vicente Perez went into overtime before Campbell rallied for a 5-4 victory.

Lytle, who finished second for the second straight time, opened with a 6-1 decision over Alexander Central’s Noah Medders. Top-seeded Andre Britt of St. Stephens pinned Lytle in the championship bout at a tough weight, where all four wrestlers in the tourney entered with winning records.

Repasky, a freshman, edged Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang 8-7 in the semifinals. Brighton Deal of South Caldwell pinned Repasky in the championship bout.