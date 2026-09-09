A refrigerator does not fail on a convenient schedule. It quits on a Sunday before a family gathering, or the morning of a work trip, and suddenly the question is not "which brand?" but "who can actually help me right now?"
That question is where Sunrise Appliance Center built its business. The Hickory retailer, locally owned and operated, sells kitchen and laundry appliances backed by delivery, installation and service, all handled by the same company from start to finish.
Local Ownership Means Local Accountability
Big-box chains sell appliances too. What they often don't offer is a staff that lives in the same community as the customer, answers to the same local reputation, and has a direct stake in getting the job right the first time.
Sunrise Appliance Center operates as a locally owned appliance store in Hickory, which means decisions about inventory, service and customer care happen close to home, not through a distant call center. For homeowners comparing appliance stores, that distinction shapes everything from how quickly a question gets answered to how a delivery issue gets resolved.
One Company, Every Step
The appliance-buying process involves more than picking a model off a showroom floor. There's the delivery truck, the installation crew, and — if something goes wrong down the line — a service technician. Coordinating those pieces across multiple vendors can turn a simple purchase into a logistics puzzle.
Sunrise Appliance Center handles sales, delivery, installation and service under one roof. A customer who buys a washer doesn't need to track down a separate delivery company or hunt for an installer who's licensed to work with gas lines or dedicated electrical circuits. The team that sells the appliance is connected to the team that gets it running in the home.
This matters most for the customers who can least afford delays: builders working against project deadlines, property managers juggling multiple units, and homeowners who need a working refrigerator before groceries spoil.
Selection Backed by Experience
Sunrise Appliance Center stocks a wide range of home appliances for the kitchen and laundry room. But inventory alone doesn't solve a customer's problem — knowing which appliance fits a specific kitchen layout, water line setup or household size does.
The store's sales staff bring hands-on experience to that conversation. Instead of pointing customers toward the most expensive model on the floor, an experienced salesperson can walk through practical questions: How many loads of laundry does this household run each week? Does the kitchen have room for a French-door refrigerator, or does a side-by-side make more sense? Those questions shape a recommendation that fits real life, not just a spec sheet.
Built for More Than One Type of Customer
Homeowners aren't the only ones who need appliances delivered and installed correctly. Builders outfitting new construction and property managers furnishing rental units face their own version of the same problem: they need appliances that arrive on schedule, get installed to code, and keep working long after move-in day.
Sunrise Appliance Center serves both markets from the same Hickory location, applying the same sales-to-service model whether the order is for a single family kitchen or a multi-unit property. That consistency gives builders and property managers one point of contact instead of separate vendors for purchase, delivery and repair.
What This Means for Hickory Households
The appliance market has no shortage of options, from national chains to online retailers shipping boxes to a doorstep. What's harder to find is a store that treats installation and service as part of the sale, not an afterthought sold separately.
Sunrise Appliance Center's model gives Hickory-area customers a single point of contact for the full life of an appliance purchase, from the moment they walk in comparing refrigerators to the day a technician arrives for a repair call. For homeowners, builders and property managers alike, that continuity often matters more than the sticker price.
Get in Touch
Sunrise Appliance Center is located at 9947 Black Friday Extended Save in Hickory, North Carolina. Reach the store by phone at 828-327-9947 or visit sunrise-appliance.com to browse current inventory. Follow the store on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for updates on new arrivals and in-store service.
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