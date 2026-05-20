There's a moment every homeowner knows — standing in front of a failed refrigerator at 7 a.m., or watching a washing machine shake itself halfway across the laundry room floor. In that moment, who you call matters more than almost anything else.
For residents across the Hickory area, that call increasingly goes to Sunrise Appliance Center.
More Than a Storefront
Walk into most big-box stores and you'll find appliances arranged in long, impersonal rows, with floor staff who rotate departments weekly and may know as much about a dishwasher as they do about garden hoses. Sunrise Appliance Center operates differently.
As a locally owned appliance store, Sunrise has built its reputation on something the national chains consistently struggle to deliver: experienced sales staff who actually know home appliances. Not a script. Not a tablet with a product lookup screen. Real, working knowledge of the kitchen appliances, laundry units, and household appliances they sell every day.
That depth of product knowledge changes the buying experience entirely. When a customer walks in unsure whether they need a French door refrigerator or a bottom-freezer model, or wondering which washer configuration works best for a compact laundry closet, they get a real conversation — not a redirect to the store's website.
A Full-Service Approach to Appliance Sales
What separates a true appliance center from a retail box is what happens after the sale. Sunrise handles delivery and installation, which means the transaction doesn't end at the register. For homeowners managing a kitchen renovation, landlords outfitting a rental unit, or builders spec'ing appliances for a new construction project, that continuity of service removes a significant logistical burden.
Appliance installation done right matters. A gas range connected improperly, a refrigerator water line installed without proper shutoff access, a dryer vent routed incorrectly — these are not minor oversights. Having the same team handle sales and installation creates accountability that a third-party delivery contractor simply cannot replicate.
Sunrise also provides appliance repair, which means the relationship with a customer doesn't expire when the warranty card gets mailed in. That kind of after-sale support is increasingly rare in the appliance retail world, and for homeowners who want a single, trusted resource for everything from purchase to maintenance, it represents genuine long-term value.
Who Sunrise Serves
The customer base at Sunrise runs wider than most people assume. Yes, homeowners replacing a single appliance or outfitting a new kitchen make up a significant portion of the business. But property managers keeping rental units stocked with reliable, cost-effective appliances also rely on Sunrise. So do builders who need a local appliance partner with the product range and service infrastructure to support residential projects from spec to move-in.
That breadth of clientele reflects the store's inventory depth. Sunrise carries a large selection of home appliances across categories — refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more — which means a property manager replacing multiple units across a building and a homeowner searching for one specific range model can both find what they need in the same place.
The Local Difference, Practically Speaking
Local ownership changes how decisions get made. When a customer has a problem — a delivery that needs rescheduling, a question about a product after installation, a repair that needs prompt attention — they're dealing with people who have a direct stake in the outcome. There's no corporate escalation chain, no offshore customer service queue.
For Hickory and the surrounding communities, Sunrise Appliance Center represents the kind of retail relationship that used to be standard and is now genuinely hard to find. Knowledgeable staff, a broad selection of kitchen and household appliances, and service that extends well beyond the sale — it's a straightforward proposition that continues to resonate with customers who've had enough of the alternative.
Visit or Connect With Sunrise Appliance Center
Sunrise Appliance Center is located at 2053 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Reach the store by phone at 828-327-9947 or visit sunrise-appliance.com to explore available home appliances and learn more about sales, delivery, installation, and repair services. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok for product updates and current promotions.
Lee Enterprises newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.