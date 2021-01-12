Trump’s mob runs wild. Why is anyone shocked?

A rare Republican who did so was Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. Nevertheless, his floor statement was hopelessly muddled. On the one hand, he denounced Trump as a “demagogue.” On the other hand, he made it clear that he’d supported Trump’s re-election. Did he suddenly discover, only in the wake of last week’s violence, that Trump was a demagogue? Or did he perchance have an inkling that Trump has been demagogic all along -- yet still somehow deserved a second term?

If this government was even minimally functioning, if checks and balances meant anything beyond the high-flown words, Trump would be removed from office forthwith -- either in a last-ditch 25th Amendment move, or via speedy impeachment and removal. But it appears -- I’d love to be wrong -- that nothing will happen. Apparently we must sit tight for seven more days and hope that Wednesday’s disgrace was just a one-off.

Shame should be forever heaped on the purblind enablers who refused to recognize what had long been inevitable. Perhaps the most prescient warning was voiced eight months ago, by global politics professor Brian Klaas, an expert on authoritarianism. He wrote: