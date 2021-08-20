Faith column: What's all these gadgets for?

Without any hesitation, I will gladly admit that I am on the short side when it comes to gadgets. For me, most of them do not make any sense at all. Instead, I like things simple and easy.

As for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, she is obsessed with gadgets. She loves them almost as much as I love apple fritters. I’ve gone into her “Craft Room” and noticed all the gadgets neatly placed where they belong. Unfortunately, I could not tell you the identification of any of them.

I am gadgets-illiterate while she is gadget-obsessed.

I did not know how obsessed she was with gadgets until recently.

My truck was giving me some trouble, so I took it to my mechanic to look it over. Much to my distress, he said the engine was just about shot, and it would have to be replaced.

My choices were to replace the engine for around $5,500 or buy another truck for about $30,000. I may not be handy with gadgets, but when it comes to money, that is my specialty.

I reluctantly chose to have the engine replaced, but the bad news was, it would take about a month to do it. First, he had to find an engine and have it shipped to his garage.

I didn’t know how long that month was until recently.