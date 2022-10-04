Column: CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell says she is happy to be here

It’s wonderful to start my first column with some great news. We were excited to recently announce that Mission Health is making a $20 million investment in their colleagues by giving additional pay increases for key roles which support patient care.

In addition to the annual wage increases given to all colleagues earlier this year, these recent raises will recognize current employees and ensure the Western North Carolina community has access to the best health care in the region. Wages will be increased for nurses across all Mission Health hospitals, including Mission Hospital McDowell, and for many patient care roles such as environmental services, lab, laundry, and patient care technicians. We are grateful to all of our colleagues for the incredible work they do every day for their patients and this community.

I have just recently started serving Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) as its Chief Executive Officer, and would like to introduce myself to this special community. I’m quite excited about this extraordinary opportunity, and am enjoying meeting community members, the welcoming MHM team, and the many community partners I look forward to getting to know and collaborate with.

I come to Western North Carolina from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after serving as Chief Operating Officer at Grand Strand Medical Center there. My official first day was July 5 and I’ve spent the last two months learning all I can about the hospital, our patients, and our community.

I’m grateful for the warm welcome I’ve received from everyone I have met, and want to get to know better this beautiful area that I now call home, along with my husband Scott, sons Derek and Nathan, and our three sweet rescue dogs — Levi, Angel, and Annie. We all love outdoor activities, and we’re taking the beauty of the mountains in as we explore the area.

I’ve enjoyed a rich 25-year career with HCA Healthcare, and started out in Pulaski, Virginia as the Director of Oncology at Lewis-Gale Hospital. In the ensuing years, I’ve had the privilege of working at multiple HCA facilities and learning so much from my professional colleagues and the special patients who are at the center of our work.

I’ve had the good fortune to work on a variety of facility improvement projects and collaborated with great teams on strategic planning and enhancing care quality.

My educational path includes earning my Bachelors of Health Science from Norfolk, Virginia’s Old Dominion University and my Masters in Business Administration from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. I am a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives as well, and have been a board-certified Radiologic Technologist and Radiation Therapist for nearly three decades. I feel fortunate to have had these diverse learning opportunities and professional experiences, as they all led to me here.

That’s enough about me, however — I’m curious about you! I’m very interested in learning about my new home, neighbors, and our absolute gem of a hospital, and intend to be accessible to our patients, staff, and community colleagues.

I can already see that our community is unique, and I want to give my energy to help fuel its growth and strengthen our collective health. A large part of this will be about developing partnerships.

I was very encouraged at a recent luncheon we hosted so I could meet our Chamber of Commerce representatives, EMS directors, and people from the Sheriff’s Office. These are critical partnerships that I want the hospital to continue to deepen, since we are unquestionably stronger and more helpful to our community when we work together.

Of course, I’m in an intense learning phase right now, and trying to absorb as much as possible about the things that our community takes pride in, what its healthcare needs are, and how we can expand to meet the needs of the community as it grows. There’s something that was obvious to me from the moment I arrived, and that’s that this community loves and is deeply invested in its hospital.

One of my primary goals is learning about the areas in which we need to grow and meeting those needs. We have fantastic services here at MHM, including labor and delivery, general surgery, and imaging, and our consistent short and long-term goal is to provide our patients and families with the most advanced care, close to home.

We know that needing to come to the hospital is inherently scary, and do our best to put patients at ease — everything from the comfort of our hospital rooms and waiting areas to the kindness of our providers contributes to that.

MHM also has the potential to become an even more involved partner with our schools, business leaders, and our area’s technical colleges. Getting involved in helping to provide clinical training to community members is a wonderful way to address the urgent need for healthcare workers, which seems to grow by the day. I also plan to join the boards of local organizations that provide housing for community members in need, after school childcare, and other necessities whose absence is linked to worse health.

A commitment to growth and making key connections is where I plan to start my conversations with many local organizations and groups. This gives Mission Hospital McDowell a seat at the table, which is crucial. When we work together, patients and families can truly reap the benefits of excellent healthcare delivered by the most dedicated of caregivers, right here in McDowell County.