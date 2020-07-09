Taylor, Aharon Michael

October 7, 2002 - July 3, 2020 Aharon Michael Taylor, 17, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 3, 2020. Aharon was born Oct. 7, 2002, in McDowell County, to Kibaria BenYahudah of Marion. In addition to his mother, those left behind to cherish his memory are his maternal grandmother, Judy Huffstedtler; eight siblings, Zacharia Bagwell, Abby Owen and her family, Ezekiel Taylor, Toviyah Taylor, Kalev Teitelbaum, Jonathan Teitelbaum, Noah BenYahudah and Yaphah BenYahudah; and uncle, Andy Nichparenko. A memorial service to celebrate Aharon's life will be held Friday, July 10, at 6:33 p.m., at Mission Base America in Nebo. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.