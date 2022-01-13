WNC Afield: Twin Ponds Trail may just 'bless your heart'

At the second pond there is a sign that offers the option to follow the Waterfall Loop or head to Vaughn’s Gap. The weather was closing in on us so we elected to follow the original plan and take the Waterfall Loop which was slightly shorter.

It is a gentle climb to a very picturesque water slide. We have explored many waterfalls together, so I can’t describe this as an “ooh aah” moment, but it is a restful stop. There are several selfie locations on this trip, and this is a good one.

The trail climbs again to the back side of the second pond then moves to the left and to lower ground. One of my favorite things about hiking numerous trails is to observe how different organizations treat their environments and the development of paths through them. As you move through the lower ground, look at the clever ways the trail developers have raised the foot path above the natural grade to save the trail from excessive wear. Several well designed boardwalks have been placed to allow passage through the wet areas.