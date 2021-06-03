WNC Afield: There's history in every step on the South Toe

THE TRAIL:

At the parking area there is a nice kiosk type signboard. Look just to the right and you will see the trail markers for this trail and a couple others. That’s your starting point. For the entire hike, follow the yellow diamond blazes. The trail is very well marked. From here, you will be hiking the loop in a clockwise direction. I recommend this route because it completes the hard climbing first and gives you a very relaxing cool-down at the end. This is the direction most of the trail apps will track you.

Like so many trails in WNC, this one takes you immediately uphill. The climb goes from moderate to steep, but it is not impossible. You’re just out of the car and don’t have time to work into it. Stop occasionally to admire the nature around you. This trail is lush with vegetation and beautiful trees.

After a bit of climbing, the Mountains to Sea Trail, designated by the white circle blaze, will leave to the left. Now it’s just the yellow and white diamonds to follow. More climbing, and the Green Knob Trail heads up and to the left. Now you have only the yellow blaze to follow. It is at this point that the trail begins to show a little mercy. It will still roll up and down but with moderation. The hard part is over.