WNC Afield: It's all uphill from here

The bathroom scale is a vicious device and should not be trusted. I am convinced that the scales in our house have met in some electro-mechanical alternate universe and conspired to make me feel over-weight.
Just in case there isn’t some diabolical, universal takeover of the machines and I might have actually gained a pound or two, I would like to offer a couple of hikes that will get your heart rate up and will definitely burn some calories.
We explored one of the routes almost two years ago, but the other is a new offering that has no purpose but exercise. Both locations are close and require little or no planning other than shoes and water. Both are good trails in all weather conditions.
Easy trails provide the psychological strength to get moving again in the New Year, but now it’s time to add some aerobics and, yes, a little pain into the mix so we can achieve our goals in the coming year.
Warmup Hike for 2022 – Point Lookout Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. It can be strenuous if you want a workout.
Shoes: A running shoe will work just fine, especially if you might want to jog a little. I like to wear a hiking boot because I get a little more ankle support on the way down.
Time: Expect to spend 1.5 to two hours roundtrip, but it’s up to you depending on how you feel. I know many speed walkers and runners that complete it much quicker. It lends itself to a workout or a stroll.
Distance: Total distance round trip is 5.2 miles to the Point Lookout flagpole. It’s another mile from Point Lookout to the Forest Service gate at the top of the trail. That roundtrip distance is 7.2 miles. Elevation gain is about 900 feet to the top gate, then it’s all downhill on the return trip.
Safety: The first half is all uphill, so I have rated this as a moderate hike, mainly because of the elevation change. I take plenty of water. When you get toward the top, shade gets a little harder to come by. In the warmer months, the reflected heat from the pavement can get uncomfortable. The cold months provide much less canopy, but the milder temperatures make for a good hike. Still, bring water.
There are restrooms at the Old Fort picnic grounds.
Courtesy: Watch for bicycles on the trail – especially downhill riders. The sign at the gate encourages walkers to stay to the right. Generally, I think it is better to treat it like walking on the street and face the oncoming traffic. Your call. I have never had a problem with the bike issue. Downhill riders will call out when they see you. Uphill riders may not say much, but you’ll hear them trying to breathe long before they get to you.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Find your way to the big arrowhead in the middle of Old Fort. At the arrowhead, take old U.S. 70 W toward Asheville. In less than a quarter-mile, make a right turn, continuing on old U.S. 70 W. You’ll see a sign pointing to Andrews Geyser. Stay on this road until it ends in about 3.5 miles. You should see the sign pointing to the geyser on the right and the Old Fort picnic grounds on the left. You should also see the brown sign pointing to the Point Lookout Trail. Continue straight ahead. You’ll see parking on the left and the Forest Service gate. That is the start of the trail. If you’re there on a Sunday, be careful not to use the parking for the Piney Grove Church. That area is marked.
The trail starts at the service road gate.
THE TRAIL:
From the gate, it’s a simple trail to follow. Just stay on the paved surface and enjoy the view. As you get higher on the trail, the vistas are terrific. You’ll be looking back toward Old Fort and Marion. If you’re lucky, you might hear or see one of the trains making its way to Asheville or going back toward Marion.
Go to the lookout and sit for a while or work your way the top gate. It’s a cruise going back down. Walk at a moderate pace on the way back. Don’t lengthen your stride too much. Protect those shins.
I have walked this trail in all four seasons, in rain and snow, and even at night to see the fire flies. There might be a little huffing and puffing, but I enjoy it every time.
Workout Hike for 2022 – Mt. Ida Wilderness Area
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous. It is a constant uphill until the turnaround.
Shoes: If the weather is wet, I recommend a hiking boot. In normal conditions, a hiking shoe will work well. There is a lot of gravel so a solid tread is preferred.
Time: I like to block out 30-minute intervals for this trail. I treat it like an outdoor stair-stepper. Usually, I allow 20 minutes of uphill then 10 minutes for the return. Just like the gym, you can do more than one set of ups-and-downs.
Distance: Sign at the trailhead shows .6 miles. It is an out-and-back.
Safety: The beginning of the route is the steepest part and the rocks will roll under your feet, so stay alert, especially if you are trying to move a little faster than normal.
There were no signs that prohibit bicycles but we have never seen bikes or tread marks on the trail. The path is plenty wide in case you do encounter traffic.
There are no restrooms close to the trail.
Courtesy: There is also a picnic shelter at the parking area. Distancing and possibly masking might be appropriate at times.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This area is within the city limits of Marion. If you are on Rutherford Road, close to Jalapenos Restaurant, you will see signs pointing toward Mt. Ida Wilderness Area. They are on both sides of the road so you will see the turn from either direction of travel. Once you turn on the access road, follow the well-placed signs to the trailhead. It will be an uphill drive to the parking area.
THE TRAIL:
Once you are in the parking area, the beginning of the route is obvious. The trail immediately heads steeply up the hill. It is a narrow roadbed with large gravel on the surface.
Don’t think of this as a hike. It is a workout. The trail continues up until it makes a hard right turn and goes up some more. As you get toward the top of the hill, the path changes a little underfoot. There will be less gravel and more of a sand/dirt base. The ridge trail is fairly level so go as far as you like. I make my turn at the radio antennae.
Perhaps a little light jogging back along the ridge, and then work your way down to the car. Take it easy on the shins.