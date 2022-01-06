WNC Afield: It's all uphill from here

Find your way to the big arrowhead in the middle of Old Fort. At the arrowhead, take old U.S. 70 W toward Asheville. In less than a quarter-mile, make a right turn, continuing on old U.S. 70 W. You’ll see a sign pointing to Andrews Geyser. Stay on this road until it ends in about 3.5 miles. You should see the sign pointing to the geyser on the right and the Old Fort picnic grounds on the left. You should also see the brown sign pointing to the Point Lookout Trail. Continue straight ahead. You’ll see parking on the left and the Forest Service gate. That is the start of the trail. If you’re there on a Sunday, be careful not to use the parking for the Piney Grove Church. That area is marked.