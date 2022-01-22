WNC Afield: Beaver Dam Trail a nice alternative to greenways

What do you do if you don’t want to have to plan a hike or drive a long distance?

Sometimes you just want to take a stroll, alone or with a partner, and relax. The obvious answer is to find a local greenway, but sometimes, even the best greenway can be a little boring.

I’m going to offer something that, hopefully, you can keep in reserve when you just need a short break. It offers water, some isolation, a few animal species, and it is an easy hike in the woods with dirt under your feet. In addition to an enjoyable afternoon anytime, this could be a good hike in the snow.

I can’t find this route on any trail app or map so, for me, the most difficult part of this article will be to accurately describe the location of the trail head and keep you on course for your hike. There is no marker or reference to this trail by name. I’m using the name that my hiking buddies have always used. That should be close enough.

If you have a trail app or some type of topographical map of the area, it will probably help. I’ll give you some descriptors that will get you close to the area. As always, if you’re not sure, email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.

Beaver Dam Trail