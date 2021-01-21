WNC Afield: Armstrong Creek Trail a little soggy, but worth it

In our area there are plenty of trails that are well developed and well-traveled.

In fact, most of us, in our lifetime, will not be able to hike all the locations that are available. However, sometimes, that little adrenalin bug bites and we need to get away from the often-traveled path and seek a little adventure.

Those of us who live west of Winston Salem should consider ourselves lucky to have the trail buffet that is available year-round. We have in WNC many trails that are marked, and some are named, but many of those are very lightly traveled and often a little difficult to find. The perfect formula for a little adventure.

This is an aggressive little hike that will make you work for the gains you make along the trail. No trail is without some sort of obstacle, but this time it’s not the gain in elevation or the trail condition or even the many, many water crossings that will work against you. It’s all of the above. You will have to work and think your way through these problems to be successful.

The Armstrong Creek Trail

Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult. There are many factors to determine the difficulty for each hiker. Some may find it moderate while others see it as a little more challenging. We’ll explore as we go along.