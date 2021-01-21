WNC Afield: Armstrong Creek Trail a little soggy, but worth it

In our area there are plenty of trails that are well developed and well-traveled.
In fact, most of us, in our lifetime, will not be able to hike all the locations that are available. However, sometimes, that little adrenalin bug bites and we need to get away from the often-traveled path and seek a little adventure.
Those of us who live west of Winston Salem should consider ourselves lucky to have the trail buffet that is available year-round. We have in WNC many trails that are marked, and some are named, but many of those are very lightly traveled and often a little difficult to find. The perfect formula for a little adventure.
This is an aggressive little hike that will make you work for the gains you make along the trail. No trail is without some sort of obstacle, but this time it’s not the gain in elevation or the trail condition or even the many, many water crossings that will work against you. It’s all of the above. You will have to work and think your way through these problems to be successful.
The Armstrong Creek Trail
Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult. There are many factors to determine the difficulty for each hiker. Some may find it moderate while others see it as a little more challenging. We’ll explore as we go along.
Shoes: This is a water saturated trail. I suggest you wear a waterproof boot and also consider taking some type of galoshes or overshoes that you can slip over your boot or change into when the water crosses your path. I have rubber boots that come up to my knees. I punched a couple of holes in the top so I could tie a strap and just throw them over my shoulder from stream to stream. In the summer, just take off your boots and wade.
Time: This is an out-and-back trail. Expect to spend about 3-4 hours on the trail if you plan to go to the junction with the Woods Mountain Trail (part of Mountains to Sea Trail) and head back. A lot of time will be spent at the water crossings. I have hiked this trail in winter and summer. Water is a major consideration any time of year.
Distance/Elevation: Total distance out and back is about 5.5 miles. Elevation gain is about 1,600 feet. I thought the climb was fairly gentle until the last half mile or so. It gets pretty steep as you near the end, but the surrounding area is quite pleasant.
Safety: Mountain bikes and horses are not allowed on the trail. As with some other hikes, you are not in a park. There could be hunters in the area. Always check to see if and what type of hunting may be happening in the area. If you don’t know how to check, email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.
The trail is narrow and sometimes a little obscure in the lower, wetter areas. If you find you have lost the trail, just follow the flow of any stream as it runs downhill. Eventually, you will find the main trail or the Armstrong Creek which will lead you home.
If on the way in, you happen to fall in the water, I recommend you turn back. Even on a warm day, mild hypothermia is possible. Probably not an emergency but why be uncomfortable? There will be other days.
There are no restroom facilities whatsoever. Not at the trail parking area. Not anywhere on the trail. Be prepared.
Courtesy: I have hiked this trail three times. I have never encountered another living human soul. I did see a bear once, but she wasn’t on the trail. These days I wear a bandanna most of the time. If there happens to be a close encounter, I’ll be able to cover up if necessary.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take U.S. 221 North toward the Baxter Plant. The biggest intersection you will see will be the left turn onto U.S. 226. The Dollar General will be on your left. Be careful not to confuse this one with one of the other 200 or so Dollar Generals in Marion.
Turn left on 226. In less than a mile, the road splits and 226A heads left toward Little Switzerland. Follow that for about three miles. The fish hatchery sign will be large and obvious on your left. Turn left at the sign. That is actually Armstrong Creek Road, but I don’t remember seeing a street sign.
Stay on this road until you reach a gate at the fish hatchery. It will be a couple of miles but don’t be afraid. However, if you hear banjo music, turn around.
The gate is open until 8 p.m. so plan accordingly. Follow the paved road until it comes to an end. At the first gate, you will pass a set of locks where the fish are raised, then another set a little further up the road.
When the road ends, you will see the trail sign. Just park off the road.
Google Maps will find, “Armstrong Fish Hatchery, Marion, NC” but I haven’t been able to locate this trail on any of my phone apps. I’m trying to get the trail accepted into the All Trails app data base.
THE TRAIL:
You will see the Forest Service trail sign at the beginning of the route. The path is fairly wide and straight for about a half-mile. That’s Armstrong Creek bubbling off to your left. You will be walking between high hills. In the winter, you can see the terrain. In summer, it closes you in a bit but has a great feel of the rugged outdoors.
The first stream crossing comes early in the hike. This one tends to be above ankle-deep most times of the year. Time for the rubber boots. Here’s a tip: When crossing any stream, don’t try to extend your step to reach the higher rocks. Just wear the appropriate foot gear and walk in the water on the solid bottom. Better to have wet feet than slip and hurt yourself. Or worse, not look cool.
Water will be a factor for the next mile or so. Then the trail starts to climb into the mountains. It gets steeper and certainly dryer.
Try to climb all the way to the intersection with the other trail. While you are there, explore the other trail options you will have on another outing. Maybe hike the Mountains to Sea trail a little before you head back. This is the Woods Mountain Trail that runs from the Blue Ridge all the way to the Woodlawn work area on U.S. 221.
The trail intersection is a great place to have a snack and look around. Look back down the valley and see what you have accomplished. This trail will give you several moments of immediate gratification as you defeat each obstacle. Now head home. Don’t pat yourself on the back just yet. You still have to cross all that water again and stay dry.
I know this one may not be for everyone, but I think those of you who want to give it a try will enjoy it and feel rewarded. I really recommend you take a friend or two. Not just for the safety but to have someone with which to share the stories.