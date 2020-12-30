VOICES HEARD: McDowell’s people speak their minds on the issues during 2020

The vigils, in some ways, were similar to the Unity services that were held a few years ago in Marion. Those events united people of different races, ethnic groups and economic backgrounds along with local law enforcement and civic leaders.

“We know what racism and injustice will not prevail when brought into the light,” said Ginger Webb with the Community Engagement Project. “We all need to work toward breaking down a system that was and is created to discriminate and oppress Black people as well as other people of color. We want this peaceful vigil to be a moment of solidarity. As neighbors, we have to get uncomfortable and lean in to the hard work of examining our systems and our prejudices to actually make forward progress to true unity.”

“On the issue of racism people have been silent, complacent, content, and cautious for too long,” said Dawna Goode-Ledbetter of the West Marion Community Forum. “No one wants to sit in discomfort and that’s a problem. Well we’ve been uncomfortable for a long time and #WEARETIRED! I urge everyone of every race to shine a light and use your voice in order to heal the nation of this disease called racism.”