VACCINE UPDATE: McDowell residents 75 and older can make appointments

“We have been waiting for this vaccine since March, and the rollout has begun,” stated Foothills Health Director Karen Powell. “This vaccine is one piece of our armor to fight COVID-19. The vaccine, social distancing, wearing a face covering, staying home if you can and using good hygiene are critical to stop the spread of this virus. Public Health staff and the Emergency Operations staff are working around the clock to protect McDowell County with continual testing and contact tracing. By adding the vaccine to this arsenal of protection, we can keep each other safe and healthy. Please watch all of our media outlets to know when it is your turn to take your shot against COVID-19.”

The goal of Phase 1b is to save lives by protecting North Carolinians who are at high risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 and slow the spread by protecting those at high risk of exposure. Due to limited supply, Phase 1b will not be open to everyone at first. Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:

• Group 1 (Appointments start week of Monday, Jan. 5; vaccinations begin week of Monday, Jan. 11): All people age 75 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated first in this group. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.