VACCINE UPDATE: McDowell residents 75 and older can make appointments

On Tuesday, the Foothills Health District (FHD) and McDowell Emergency Services opened a call center for general COVID-19 vaccine information and to schedule vaccination appointments.
Appointments are being scheduled for Phase 1B - Group 1 only, which includes McDowell County residents who are 75 years of age and older. Vaccinations for this group will begin Monday, Jan. 11.
By calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552, only those in Group 1 of Phase 1b (persons 75 years and older) can schedule an appointment to get their vaccination at this time. Hours for the call center will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While information on vaccination administration is rapidly evolving, staff is on hand to find answers to COVID-19 and vaccination questions, according to a news release.
“We are excited to see vaccinations begin in McDowell County,” stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “At this time there is a limited number of vaccines available. Our staff along with Public Health has been planning for months to roll these vaccines out. This will be the largest logistical mission ever for our agency. We have activated additional staff and will be partnering with multiple agencies to assist with upcoming vaccinations. While you are waiting on a vaccine, it is essential to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing, use good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings.”
“We have been waiting for this vaccine since March, and the rollout has begun,” stated Foothills Health Director Karen Powell. “This vaccine is one piece of our armor to fight COVID-19. The vaccine, social distancing, wearing a face covering, staying home if you can and using good hygiene are critical to stop the spread of this virus. Public Health staff and the Emergency Operations staff are working around the clock to protect McDowell County with continual testing and contact tracing. By adding the vaccine to this arsenal of protection, we can keep each other safe and healthy. Please watch all of our media outlets to know when it is your turn to take your shot against COVID-19.”
The goal of Phase 1b is to save lives by protecting North Carolinians who are at high risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 and slow the spread by protecting those at high risk of exposure. Due to limited supply, Phase 1b will not be open to everyone at first. Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:
• Group 1 (Appointments start week of Monday, Jan. 5; vaccinations begin week of Monday, Jan. 11): All people age 75 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated first in this group. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.
• Group 2 (TBA): Any patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and essential frontline workers and over age 50. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions. The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (examples are firefighters and police officers), correctional officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.
• Group 3 (TBA): All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and frontline essential workers of any age. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.
Once participants of Phase 1b Group 1 receive their vaccine, they will be given a vaccination card with the date of their next vaccine. The McDowell Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine which takes two full shots to be effective.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has released new guidelines on the different phases of the vaccine rollout in North Carolina. Last week, the Foothills Health Department and McDowell Emergency Services focused on frontline workers in Phase 1a, according to the news release.
Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness. Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:
• Group 1: Anyone 65 to 74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation
• Group 2: Anyone 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation.
• Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function
• Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (such as bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (such as engineers), and public health workers.
Phase 3 includes college and university students, and K-12 students age 16 and over. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.
Phase 4 will be anyone who wants a safe and effective vaccine.
Follow FHD and McDowell Emergency Services on Facebook. Visit mcdowellem.com for more information on COVID-19.