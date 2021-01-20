Update: Four more McDowell residents die of COVID, 40 additional positive cases reported

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 3,964 positive cases. There have been 35,101 tests conducted, 31,059 negative results and 78 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 453 individuals in quarantine, 3,453 out of quarantine and 58 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 21%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community. Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors, and our local businesses.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, please call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, please visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services, according to the news release.