Update: 9 more cases of COVID-19 in McDowell, one additional death

As health officials focused their efforts on a coronavirus outbreak at a local care facility, McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that nine additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, there has been one additional death from COVID-19.
“As we continue to see transmission occur within the community, citizens must understand that COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly,” said Health Director Karen Powell. “Wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and ensuring good hand hygiene are simple steps that we can all take to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”
Health and emergency officials continue to work the outbreak at Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation. Currently, there are 20 residents and seven staff members positive with COVID-19 and one death, according to a news release.
“The Emergency Operations Center, Public Health and many other community agencies continue to work around the clock to support Deer Park administration and staff,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “We continue to support Deer Park operationally and logistically to ensure staff have proper personal protection equipment and other equipment and supplies to prevent further transmission of the virus to staff and residents.”
Multiple tents along with a shower/bathroom trailer have been placed outside the facility to allow for proper decontamination of staff once their shift ends. Avery County Emergency Management assisted McDowell with the specialty trailer, according to the news release.
“We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community,” reads the news release. “McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This report brings the total number of positives to 382 in McDowell County. There have been 6,976 people tested, 6,046 negative results and 548 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 113 individuals in quarantine, 264 out of quarantine and five deaths, according to the news release.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health Department officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” said Powell.
On Thursday, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported the following information:
-- At least 106,893 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,698 have died, according to state health officials.
-- The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported an additional 1,892 cases of the virus, down from 2,140 the day before. Wednesday's total neared the record of 2,481 daily cases reported Saturday.
-- More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been completed in North Carolina. As of Thursday, 8% of tests were positive. The percentage should be closer to 5%, officials say.
-- At least 1,188 North Carolinians were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday — a single-day high. The total surpassed the 1,137 hospitalizations reported Wednesday and the previous record of 1,179 on Tuesday, according to the state health department.
-- Reported daily hospitalizations haven't dropped below 1,000 since July 9, data shows.
If an individual would like to be tested locally , they can call the hotline at (828) 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
» McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 24 from 9-11 a.m.
» McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m.
» McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
