Update: 53 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday, Christmas Day that 53 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other person has died of COVID.

That brought the total number of positives to 2,832 in McDowell County. There had been 29,985 tests conducted, 27,000 negative results and 153 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 435 individuals in quarantine, 2,351 out of quarantine and 46 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.04%, according to a news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 58 staff members and 113 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.