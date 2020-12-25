Update: 53 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday, Christmas Day that 53 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other person has died of COVID.
That brought the total number of positives to 2,832 in McDowell County. There had been 29,985 tests conducted, 27,000 negative results and 153 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 435 individuals in quarantine, 2,351 out of quarantine and 46 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.04%, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 58 staff members and 113 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.