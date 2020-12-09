Update: 43 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

A day after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a curfew that would take effect on Friday, the McDowell County Health Department said 43 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died of COVID.
This week will see the largest seven-day increase since the pandemic began.
Wednesday's report brought the total number of positives to 2,165 in McDowell County. There had been 26,408 tests conducted, 23,909 negative results and 334 tests are pending results. On Wednesday, there were 445 individuals in quarantine, 1,678 out of quarantine and 42 deaths, according to a news release.
“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 15.5%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 11 inmates and two staff members have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 27 staff members and nine inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members and one resident have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 32 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County School System also has information about the number of cases at each of the public schools for students and staff. This information is updated weekly. The latest numbers are as of Monday, Dec. 8:
• East Middle School has seven active positive cases and 15 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Eastfield Global Magnet School has three active positive cases and five cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Foothills Community School has one active positive case and one cumulative positive case since Aug. 17.
• Glenwood Elementary has three active positive cases and 11 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Marion Elementary has two active positive cases and seven cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell Academy for Innovation has one active positive case and four cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell Early College has one active positive case and six cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell High has 17 active positive cases and 29 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Nebo Elementary has two active positive cases and eight cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• North Cove Elementary has zero active positive cases and four cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Old Fort Elementary has one active positive case and two cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Pleasant Gardens Elementary has two active positive cases and five cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• West Marion Elementary has seven active positive cases and 12 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• West Middle School has two active positive cases and 17 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
The total for the entire school system is 49 positive cases and 126 cumulative positive cases.
New school-affected cases are updated weekly. Any clusters will be reported to the NCDHHS by the local health department and updated on the NCDHHS dashboard.
You can view it here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vSXpoCPyj4uWE4kbXwcs6V4J7rcvm9Fl83us3oQS477xOSjVSKMJ5YZQXG8ShQ97Wbu67ku8gb3YRCx/pubhtml
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Dec. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m.
