Update: 43 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

A day after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a curfew that would take effect on Friday, the McDowell County Health Department said 43 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died of COVID.

This week will see the largest seven-day increase since the pandemic began.

Wednesday's report brought the total number of positives to 2,165 in McDowell County. There had been 26,408 tests conducted, 23,909 negative results and 334 tests are pending results. On Wednesday, there were 445 individuals in quarantine, 1,678 out of quarantine and 42 deaths, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 15.5%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”