Update: 25 additional McDowell County residents test positive for COVID-19

As the week ended, 25 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the McDowell County Health Department reported on Friday.

Vaccine clinics continue this week and McDowell schools continue with virtual learning until at least Feb. 1.

The latest report on Friday means McDowell has experienced a total number of 4,041 positive cases since the pandemic began last year.

There have been 35,774 tests conducted, 31,391 negative results and 342 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 332 individuals in quarantine, 3,651 out of quarantine and 58 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.5%, according to a news release. That has improved over the last several weeks, but still above the state average. As of Saturday, 10.9% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive. That's slightly more than double the 5% or lower target that state officials have said is needed to control the spread of the virus.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.