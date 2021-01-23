Update: 25 additional McDowell County residents test positive for COVID-19

As the week ended, 25 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the McDowell County Health Department reported on Friday.
Vaccine clinics continue this week and McDowell schools continue with virtual learning until at least Feb. 1.
The latest report on Friday means McDowell has experienced a total number of 4,041 positive cases since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 35,774 tests conducted, 31,391 negative results and 342 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 332 individuals in quarantine, 3,651 out of quarantine and 58 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.5%, according to a news release. That has improved over the last several weeks, but still above the state average. As of Saturday, 10.9% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive. That's slightly more than double the 5% or lower target that state officials have said is needed to control the spread of the virus.
Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase.
If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services, according to the news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 68 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 36 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 34 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of eight staff members and 39 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 15 staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.