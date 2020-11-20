Taylors Brewing Co. now open for business in downtown Marion

In getting their brewery off the ground, the brothers also got a great deal of help and advice from Scott Pyatt, Marion native who was one of the founders of Catawba Brewing Co. They greatly appreciate his instrumental guidance in making their brewery a reality.

The brothers knew how to make great beer but they needed a proper place for their operation. They steadily worked to transform the former Laughridge Furniture building into a first-class brewery and taproom.

They bought the 7,100-square-foot building in 2017 and spent months with an architect laying out the building and its design. “This building is unique so we embraced the uniqueness and worked around that,” said Steve. “It evolved into what we have today.”

They put down the hardwood floors in the upstairs section themselves. All of the wood in the floors came out of this building and was repurposed.

Taylors Brewing Co. has a taproom where patrons can order their beers. At this time, the business is not serving beer that is made by the brothers. They plan to do that later when the situation with COVID-19 improves.

“We will do our own beers when COVID is under control,” said David.