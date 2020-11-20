Taylors Brewing Co. now open for business in downtown Marion

Marion’s newest brewery is now serving some of the best craft beer available and some tasty deli subs for thirsty and hungry patrons.
After a great deal of planning and renovation work, Taylors Brewing Co. is now open for business in the former Laughridge Furniture building at 125 W. Henderson St. in Marion’s Depot District. The newest addition to Marion’s growing number of downtown hot spots is owned and operated by brothers Steve Taylor and David Taylor.
For years, they both enjoyed making different types of beer and their creations have received high praise from friends and associates who appreciate good craft beverages. They decided it was time to open their own brewery.
David Taylor is the coordinator of the brewery’s building, equipment, warehouse and water/waste management as well as one of the brewers. David is licensed to treat commercial waste and drinking water. He also has decades of experience in commercial building maintenance and operations.
Steve Taylor is the coordinator of Taylors Brewing’s financial affairs, marketing/production, and information systems and is one of the brewers. Steve has years of experience operating businesses as well as years of supporting information systems for accounting and production floor controls.
Together, the brothers Taylor have combined their talents and experience to create a new establishment in Marion that they hope will be second to none.
In getting their brewery off the ground, the brothers also got a great deal of help and advice from Scott Pyatt, Marion native who was one of the founders of Catawba Brewing Co. They greatly appreciate his instrumental guidance in making their brewery a reality.
The brothers knew how to make great beer but they needed a proper place for their operation. They steadily worked to transform the former Laughridge Furniture building into a first-class brewery and taproom.
They bought the 7,100-square-foot building in 2017 and spent months with an architect laying out the building and its design. “This building is unique so we embraced the uniqueness and worked around that,” said Steve. “It evolved into what we have today.”
They put down the hardwood floors in the upstairs section themselves. All of the wood in the floors came out of this building and was repurposed.
Taylors Brewing Co. has a taproom where patrons can order their beers. At this time, the business is not serving beer that is made by the brothers. They plan to do that later when the situation with COVID-19 improves.
“We will do our own beers when COVID is under control,” said David.
But what they have now is an impressive lineup of other kinds of craft beer. They have 17 beers and one hard cider on tap. The lineup currently consists of lagers and light ales from Catawba Brewing, Foothills Brewing, Homeplace Brewing and Anheuser-Busch. There are also IPAs from Foothills Brewing, Homeplace Brewing, Catawba Brewing and Sierra Nevada. You can also order brown and dark ales from Homeplace Brewing and Foothills Brewing.
When the Taylors start serving their own creations, they will likely have an outstanding selection of IPAs, lagers, pilsners, porters, Hefeweizen and Belgian-styled session beers.
Taylors Brewing also offers mixed drinks such as Bloody Marys, Margaritas and Long Island Iced Tea.
And if you are hungry, you can order a deli sub sandwich. The meat choices are roast beef, ham, turkey and Italian subs.
The kitchen will be as much self-service as possible, with food orders taken at a point-of-sale location and delivered to tables by a runner from the kitchen. “In this way a rustic and relaxed style can be established while maintaining efficient labor costs,” said Steve. “By being responsive to consumer demand and preferences, we will sell beer styles that customers want to buy.”
The brothers are following the winning philosophy of keeping it simple.
“We have created a relaxed, unique experience and we just kept it simple, simple beers, simple food, simple cocktails,” said Steve.
When they start making their own beer, the brothers will have a 10-barrel system. A large section of the building has been set aside for the brewhouse.
The brothers Taylor are also taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask until they are seated. You need to wear a mask when you order your beverage or food. The upstairs section of the building has plenty of room for seating and social distancing. Another section on the street level offers lots of room for patrons to enjoy their beer and food with social distancing. There is also an outdoor seating area on the side of the building.
They have also sought to make their building as accessible as possible for those with disabilities.
“One thing we would like to express is our attention to being handicap friendly,” said Steve. “Our rustic realistic atmosphere is our focus, but we want everyone to experience it.”
Taylor Brewing Co. held a soft opening recently and by all accounts it was very successful. The business has four employees, not including Steve and David Taylor. It is the second craft brewery to open in Marion.
Taylor Brewing Co. is now open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m.
“Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other,” said Steve. “Beyond the individual strengths of Taylors Brewing Co.’s two officers, there exists a collective dynamic which truly makes the whole greater than the sum of its parts. The main strength of Taylors Brewing as a project is its core personnel. David and I have surrounded ourselves with a team that contribute strengths to our weaknesses. Our logo expresses our Ying-Yang philosophy. Two fierce dragons representing opposite strengths that make them mightier as one.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Taylors-Brewing-Co-842536962773215
