State Highway Patrol graduates new troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 50 new troopers, two of whom are from McDowell County, at a graduation ceremony held for the 152nd Fast-Track Basic Highway Patrol School.

The ceremony commemorates a historical first for the fast-track program as the cadets spent nine consecutive weeks at the training academy without visiting home. This training schedule was designed to ensure maximum protection for the cadets from outside exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release.

The closed ceremony was held at the State Highway Patrol Training Academy at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, with speakers and guests tuning in virtually to provide remarks. The oath of office was administered by Judge Reuben Young of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., the 27th commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

Two of the 50 new state troopers are from McDowell County. They are Daniel Nathan Hoskins, who will be assigned to a duty station in Charlotte, and Robert Dale Walker, who will be assigned to a duty station in Rutherfordton, according to the news release.