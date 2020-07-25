Saturday update: McDowell exceeds 400 coronavirus cases; child-care center has outbreak

With the largest one-day surge reported so far, McDowell County's positive coronavirus cases topped 400 heading into the weekend. In addition, cases have been reported at a local child-care center.
The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 30 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Then, shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the health department reported nine additional cases.
That brought the total number of positives to 421 in McDowell County as of 1 p.m. on Saturday. Any additional information released by the health department later in the weekend will be reported at mcdowellnews.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
There had been 7,544 people tested, 6,532 negative results and 591 tests were pending results. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, there were 153 individuals in quarantine, 263 out of quarantine and five deaths.
Powell said Saturday there has been an outbreak at the Early Childhood Enrichment Center in Marion. Two children have tested positive as well as one employee. The center is closed for two weeks and will require negative results for all staff and children to return.
“Currently, we are unable to identify a specific source of transmission because all areas of the community are affected,” regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a statement. “Every time you leave your home, you are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings."
The Health Department is working on contact tracing to give those potentially exposed to the virus and opportunity for testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” said Powell.
At the state level, as of noon Saturday, there were 108,995 lab-confirmed cases and 1,182 people hospitalized. Numbers for nearby counties, according to state totals, were as follows:
Buncombe -- 1,344 cases, 41 deaths.
Burke -- 1,402 cases, 24 deaths.
Catawba -- 1,660 cases, 14 deaths.
Rutherford -- 533 cases, 11 deaths.
If an individual would like to be tested in McDowell, he or she can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
Mike Conley contributed to this story.
