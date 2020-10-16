Radio station WBRM getting new owners

McDowell’s radio station WBRM will soon have new owners.
Todd Fowler, Brian Lilly and Kevin Lilly’s Skyline Media Holdings have agreed to acquire WBRM, which is broadcast on 1250 AM and 103.9 FM, according to several online broadcast industry sources.
The sale of the radio station will take effect subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission, said owner Annette Bryant.
“They are a group out of Charleston, S.C. with a vast experience in radio,” said Bryant to The McDowell News. “They are very excited about Marion and they visited here several times. They want to keep it exactly as it is. They want all of the staff to stay and expressed a desire to keep the programming the same.”
Fowler is the managing partner of the group, which owns several other stations.
Support Local Journalism
WBRM has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. Bryant said she will stay on through the transition period.
“I will be there as long as they need me,” she said.
Bryant added more details about the sale will be announced in the near future.
WBRM has been a big part of McDowell County for more than 70 years now.
It has been quite a journey since WBRM first signed on the air May 9, 1949 with 1,000 watts of power. The original studios were located at 13 ½ W. Court St. in Marion while the tower and transmitted were located on Greenlee Road in the Pleasant Gardens community, according to Bryant.
On Dec. 1, 1988, Bryant purchased WBRM and is the sole stockholder. The studio and the office can be easily found at 147 N. Garden and the tower and transmitter are now located on a four-acre site on Roby Conley Road in Marion.
Last year, WBRM celebrated its 70th anniversary and started its broadcast on the FM dial at 103.9. The station can be heard both at 1250 AM and 103.9 FM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!