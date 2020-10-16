Radio station WBRM getting new owners

McDowell’s radio station WBRM will soon have new owners.

Todd Fowler, Brian Lilly and Kevin Lilly’s Skyline Media Holdings have agreed to acquire WBRM, which is broadcast on 1250 AM and 103.9 FM, according to several online broadcast industry sources.

The sale of the radio station will take effect subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission, said owner Annette Bryant.

“They are a group out of Charleston, S.C. with a vast experience in radio,” said Bryant to The McDowell News. “They are very excited about Marion and they visited here several times. They want to keep it exactly as it is. They want all of the staff to stay and expressed a desire to keep the programming the same.”

Fowler is the managing partner of the group, which owns several other stations.

WBRM has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. Bryant said she will stay on through the transition period.

“I will be there as long as they need me,” she said.

Bryant added more details about the sale will be announced in the near future.

WBRM has been a big part of McDowell County for more than 70 years now.