New owners seek to reinvent former golf course in North Cove. First up, College Disc Golf National Championship

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, spectators will not be permitted on-site during this year’s event.

But there is a lot more in store for what used to be a typical golf course in the mountains. Peniston and Sims closed on the sale of this property in February but they have been working on buying it and changing it since June of last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our intentions are to turn this into a multi-recreational facility,” said Peniston to The McDowell News. “We are dedicating half of the 157 acres to a world-class disc golf course. We want to create the Augusta of national disc golf.”

It will be dedicated to disc golf rather than traditional golf. But the new owners have lots of other plans for the property.

“We will be using it for other amenities,” said Peniston.

They plan to create an outdoor venue for weddings and special events. They hope to host film festivals and craft beer festivals. The new owners are partnering with Michael Piroli, owner of The Malvern & The Barksdale eateries in Asheville, to upgrade the club’s restaurant. There will be outdoor games like bocce and large-scale Jenga. Peniston said they want it to be “a family friendly and community driven” place that will be available to the public.