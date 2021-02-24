New initiative seeks to honor women in McDowell County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kitty Geouge Wilson with the CEP said she and other organizers hope people will nominate outstanding women in McDowell for this initiative. In addition to recognizing Honor, Empower, and Recognize our McDowell women, this initiative will raise awareness around gender equality. The CEP is producing a glossary of terms that will be released on Facebook, said Wilson.

Although March 8 is International Women's Day, the week of March 8 through March 14 is an entire week dedicated to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women. The 2021 theme is: Choose to Challenge.

The Web site for the International Women’s Day 2021 event states: “A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let's all choose to challenge. How will you help forge a gender equal world? Celebrate women's achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.”