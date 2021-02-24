New initiative seeks to honor women in McDowell County

A new initiative seeks to honor and recognize women in McDowell County who are making a positive difference in the local community.
This initiative is sponsored by the Community Engagement Project (CEP) supports community driven changes in rural communities in McDowell County. CEP models the success of the West Marion Community Forum, where leaders work together to strategize, share information, and foster positive changes in their community, according to the Facebook page for CEP.
March 8 is International Women’s Day, which celebrates the achievements of women all over the world. As part of this celebration, the Community Engagement Project is sponsoring the HER_McDowell initiative. HER stands for Honor, Empower, Recognize.
HER_McDowell honors the women in McDowell County who have stood for the community when it was in need. Empowered women have used their talents, expertise and determination to step up and speak out when it wasn’t the easiest course of action. This initiative recognizes the courage, resilience and fortitude needed during these difficult times. These are the individuals who work toward a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive McDowell County every day. This is a McDowell County initiative for International Women’s Day 2021, according to a news release.
“Let’s put a face to the women who have made and continue to make such a difference during unprecedented time,” reads a statement from CEP.
Kitty Geouge Wilson with the CEP said she and other organizers hope people will nominate outstanding women in McDowell for this initiative. In addition to recognizing Honor, Empower, and Recognize our McDowell women, this initiative will raise awareness around gender equality. The CEP is producing a glossary of terms that will be released on Facebook, said Wilson.
Although March 8 is International Women's Day, the week of March 8 through March 14 is an entire week dedicated to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women. The 2021 theme is: Choose to Challenge.
The Web site for the International Women’s Day 2021 event states: “A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let's all choose to challenge. How will you help forge a gender equal world? Celebrate women's achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.”
The form for submitting a woman to Honor, Empower, and Recognize, is available from the Community Engagement Project Facebook page. It’s a simple form asking for the person’s name and what they have done to make McDowell a stronger, healthier and more resilient community as well as requesting a photo. The form asks for the contact information for the person being recognized so organizers can gain permission to publicly honor them. Folks can also reach out via email to cepmcdowell@gmail.com with name and contact information to honor someone.
Additional information and interviews with some of our outstanding women of McDowell County will be posted on the Community Engagement Project’s Facebook page. In addition, organizers will work with the team at The McDowell News to publish information on the outstanding women and their accomplishments in a future edition of the paper, according to the news release.
The Community Engagement Project Facebook page shares community resources and connections, along with workshop and webinar opportunities that address population health and social justice initiatives, according to the news release.