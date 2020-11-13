NC Transportation secretary recognizes McDowell agencies that deliver meals

The N.C. Department of Transportation is recognizing the work done by McDowell Transit, the McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) program and the Foothills Food Hub as they continue to serve our neighbors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette sent a letter to Randall Conley, the director of McDowell Transit.
This letter from the state Secretary of Transportation thanks Conley “for the tremendous work McDowell County Transit performs in partnership with McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) and the Foothills Food Hub, a program of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, to deliver meals to homebound individuals in need of food assistance.”
“As we respond to COVID-19, it is important to remember and prioritize our most vulnerable residents, particularly those restricted to their homes due to job loess or health concerns,” reads the letter from Transportation Secretary Boyette. “I want to commend you, your team and the MATCH team for recognizing the hardship citizens faced and responding accordingly to ensure everyone has continued access to food during the pandemic. The consistent communication, community outreach and successful program implementation – led by Amy Stevens, MATCH/TRPA program supervisor, and Alecia Morgan, McDowell County Transit Processing Assistant IV – is admired and appreciated by your peers, community partners and residents.
“I am thankful to have community partnerships, such as these, that exemplify NCDOT’s mission to be a global leader in providing innovative transportation solutions. This work personifies our vision of connecting people, products and places safely and efficiently with customer focus, accountability and environmental sensitivity to enhance the economy and vitality of North Carolina.”
Conley said to The McDowell News that this project is “a great example of how strong partnership is in McDowell County.”
McDowell Transit, in collaboration with the MATCH program and the Foothills Food Hub, has so far been able to deliver around 1,500 meals to homebound citizens of the county in response to COVID-19. The effort is ongoing as McDowell continues to be affected by the pandemic.
Conley added this is a team effort that involves many people so it can happen.
“I would like to give a special thanks to all of the drivers and volunteers that continue to help provide this service during the pandemic,” he said. “I would also like to thank the county manager and the County Commissioners for their support of this service.”
“With the COVID-19 situation resulting in loss of income for some and forcing our most vulnerable populations to stay home, it became necessary for McDowell Transit to adapt to the changing needs of the community,” said Morgan. “Working with the MATCH Program and Foothills Food Hub during this ongoing project shows what amazing things our county can accomplish through inter-organizational mutual aid efforts.”
Numerous other community leaders congratulated McDowell Transit, the MATCH program and the Foothills Food Hub on getting this recognition from the state Secretary of Transportation.
“This is a much deserved recognition,” said Dawna Goode Ledbetter of the West Marion Community Forum and outreach coordinator with the Senior Center. “I am so proud of both of these organizations for stepping up and going above for the citizens of McDowell County. These types of collaborations are what is needed to serve all of our residents and make McDowell County an example for all other counties to model.”
“Congratulations to all of you,” said Debora Workman, coordinator for the Marion East Community Forum. “Working together is key and you all show how it's done. Many people have been blessed because of all of you. Thank you so much for what you do for this McDowell County community.”
“Congratulations to Randall Conley and his village, MATCH, Foothills Food Hub and others who Eric Boyette recognized in his complementary letter,” said City Council Member Ann Harkey. “I’m so proud to live in a community that works, loves and cares for its home bound citizens.”
Lisa Sprouse, director of McDowell County Department of Social Services, gave her congratulations to this group of hard working drivers and crew. “They lead with their hearts and have a service mindset,” she said, adding she was proud to serve with them.
