NC Transportation secretary recognizes McDowell agencies that deliver meals

“I am thankful to have community partnerships, such as these, that exemplify NCDOT’s mission to be a global leader in providing innovative transportation solutions. This work personifies our vision of connecting people, products and places safely and efficiently with customer focus, accountability and environmental sensitivity to enhance the economy and vitality of North Carolina.”

Conley said to The McDowell News that this project is “a great example of how strong partnership is in McDowell County.”

McDowell Transit, in collaboration with the MATCH program and the Foothills Food Hub, has so far been able to deliver around 1,500 meals to homebound citizens of the county in response to COVID-19. The effort is ongoing as McDowell continues to be affected by the pandemic.

Conley added this is a team effort that involves many people so it can happen.

“I would like to give a special thanks to all of the drivers and volunteers that continue to help provide this service during the pandemic,” he said. “I would also like to thank the county manager and the County Commissioners for their support of this service.”