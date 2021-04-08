MTCC gets $800,000 grant for workforce education center in Old Fort

“We are truly proud of our staff and administrators for their leadership on this project and for developing strong relationships with our community partners to move the needle on economic growth and workforce development in McDowell County,” said Gary Stroud, chairman of the McDowell Technical Community College board of trustees. “We are appreciative of the support of our McDowell County Commissioners and our county manager to endorse this project and for the leadership in Old Fort to give the green light for this needed expansion.”

Golden LEAF’s competitive Community-Based Grants Initiative was established to identify projects in the state’s eight so-called Prosperity Zones which would have a significant impact on economic development in the region and are ready for implementation. Awards are limited to a maximum of $1.5 million per county and a maximum of three recipients per county.

The N.C. Rural Center assisted Golden LEAF by providing technical assistance and coaching to organizations developing projects and seeking financial assistance through Golden LEAF and other sources.

The focus for this grant cycle was the state’s Northwest Prosperity Zone, a region extending from Alexander, Wilkes and Allegheny counties to the east and Mitchell and Yancey counties to the west. On April 1, Golden LEAF announced 14 grant recipients for projects totaling $9.6 million that will support workforce preparedness, job creation and economic investment, public infrastructure and agriculture in nine of the 12 counties in the Northwest Prosperity Zone.