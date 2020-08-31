McEntire takes the oath as new District Court judge

“My law practice expanded to include family law, custody cases, guardianship and civil cases involving allegations of abuse and neglect of children,” she said in her prepared statement. “I believe my experiences in life and work have prepared me well for my new position.”

McEntire fills the vacancy left after the retirement of Judge Randy Pool.

“I have been privileged to meet and work with so many people in our district,” she said in her statement. “Part of what I enjoy most in this profession is talking with individuals and hearing their stories, and I will miss working closely with my clients and helping them through their legal issues.

“The people of McDowell and Rutherford Counties are dear to my heart. My family has been in this area for many generations. My father, Mitchell McEntire, was one of nine children born to Theodore and Ruth McEntire in the Crooked Creek community, and he was my inspiration to enter the legal profession. He practiced law for nearly 50 years before passing away in June. My mother, Ann McEntire, is a retired school counselor who still lives in McDowell County, as I do with my husband, Kurt Wilder.”

Her first cousin Ted McEntire serves as chief District Court judge in the 24th Judicial District and is the son of Dr. Jerrill McEntire and the late Bonnie McEntire.

“Many of our family members have been the teachers, doctors, farmers and nurses for the people of this area,” she said in her statement. “I am proud to say our family is dedicated to the people of North Carolina, and I am determined to do my part to uphold that legacy.”