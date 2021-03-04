McDowell’s women making a difference

Kathy Arriola is the Latinx coordinator for COVID-19 Response. She works tirelessly to provide equitable care and resources for the Latinx community and for all residents of McDowell County. Her work ethic and care for others is second to none!

Kimberly Chambers is a remarkable person. She is a caring friend, wife, and mother. She is working hard to promote weight loss for the community. She is a funny person, and I always like to be around her. Not only is she my friend, she's my sister and I love her.

Kimberly Freeman is an amazing, compassionate woman who is always willing to go above and beyond for our community. Kim thinks of others above herself and exhibits caring and thoughtfulness as she does her work. She has worked numerous hours distributing food and helping at the Food Hub.

Kitty Wilson tirelessly loves and lifts up her neighbors, friends, and family through kind, brave, and selfless words and deeds. She advocates for the work of the community forums and keeps racial equity top of mind and conversation in her places of influence. Kitty is a longtime East Marion neighbor. She grew up in Marion East and has great knowledge of the area. She advocates for policy and systems change with the city and county leadership -- bringing diverse communities together in Marion East.