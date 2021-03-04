McDowell’s women making a difference

A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions -- all day, every day.
We have faced unprecedented events over the past 12 months. Community Engagement Project wants to honor and put a face to those who stood for the community when we needed it most.
Monday, March 8 is International Women's Day. On this day, we choose to honor and recognize individuals who work toward a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive McDowell County.
McDowell’s honorees
Adrienne Rivera Jones works tirelessly to support the health and wellbeing of her community. She is on the frontlines of coordinating the COVID-19 response, bringing partners together and ensuring historically excluded communities are connected to resources and information.
Alexus Boykins is passionate about supporting youth and families in West Marion. She advocates for the voices of young leaders, organizes community events and brings so much joy and determination to strengthening her community.
Angie Forney works with the West Marion Youth not only as a leader but a mentor. Through work in the community garden, she has taught leadership skills, the power of their voice and how to use it, and the importance of giving back to your community. She advocated for a youth requested safe space at the high school. Great job!
Amy Stevens has worked constantly to ensure McDowell’s residents have access to a variety of services. She goes out of her way to ensure people are taken care of. Amy works tirelessly to compassionately connect individuals with resources in McDowell. She has been crucial to the work of the Foothills Food Hub and brought the idea of home-delivered food boxes in partnership with Transit and the Hub to fruition.
Becky Young has always had a heart for service. She is an active Guardian ad Litem, volunteers with missions through her church, and prepares necessity bags for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Bethany Self is always willing to step up and help with initiatives in Old Fort. She has great ideas and loves getting involved. When Old Fort finally gets a splash pad, we will have Bethany to thank for her diligence and perseverance!
Cathy Moore is working hard to keep families fed in Old Fort. She coordinates the Crooked Creek food distribution. She has enlisted volunteers for a successful distribution every week. I admire her love for her community. She's No. 1 in my book.
Courtney Morris Gardner has partnered with West Marion Community Forum, Inc. & McDowell Local Food Advisory Council to pilot a Produce for Peds program at her clinic. She is gracious and flexible as processes are streamlined and joyfully shares fresh foods & nutrition education with her patients.
Dawna Goode Ledbetter is a very strong person in McDowell County. She works for the Senior Center, is the McDowell Chamber of Commerce board chair, serves on the Dogwood Health Trust Board of Directors, and is co-chair of West Marion Community Forum Board. She advocates for the Black community to have its voice heard. She is also a living organ donor!
Debora Workman has a heart for her community like no other. She has been working on the front lines helping people experiencing homelessness, feeding folks on Friday nights, and helping to connect residents to resources. Marion East is so lucky to have her!
Denise Tipton has a heart like no other. She has stepped up over and over to do what she can to make her community thrive. She has helped with food distributions and Old Fort events. Whenever you see Denise, she always has a huge smile to welcome you. Denise is a beautiful soul, and I am thankful for her.
Ellen Miller is one of the school counselors at West McDowell Middle School. She's been a constant source of support for middle schoolers and their parents, who are navigating unprecedented learning environments.
Emily Roberts has a heart of gold for the community. She is the project manager and backbone of the Local Food Advisory Council. She recently became a published artist with her designs for the Shift Happens Toolkit. She loves community and works hard. She does all this while being an awesome mom!
Francesca Hagerty can always be found volunteering her time in community. She helps with the Tabernacle Community Garden, community clean ups, resident outreach events, and community events. Trabaja con pasión y amor a la comunidad.
Glenda Glenn just retired from McDowell County schools, offering 30 years of service to the children and families of McDowell County. Glenda wore a smile and was an advocate for every student regardless of race, ethnicity, sexuality and/or gender. She leaves an immeasurable impact on all who know her. She is an amazing leader and promises to continue to a voice for the future of the children of this community.
Heather Edwards is always advocating to address food insecurity and strengthen the local food system. There would be no Foothills Food Hub if it weren’t for this lady. She has worked countless hours to help people in McDowell. Thank you, Heather, for feeding McDowell especially over the last year.
Despite challenges small businesses face due to the pandemic, Kathy Smothers adapted and overcame. She knew she needed to stay available for patients through this difficult time. Kathy quickly implemented changes allowing her business and employees to continue providing excellent health care.
Kathy Arriola is the Latinx coordinator for COVID-19 Response. She works tirelessly to provide equitable care and resources for the Latinx community and for all residents of McDowell County. Her work ethic and care for others is second to none!
Kimberly Chambers is a remarkable person. She is a caring friend, wife, and mother. She is working hard to promote weight loss for the community. She is a funny person, and I always like to be around her. Not only is she my friend, she's my sister and I love her.
Kimberly Freeman is an amazing, compassionate woman who is always willing to go above and beyond for our community. Kim thinks of others above herself and exhibits caring and thoughtfulness as she does her work. She has worked numerous hours distributing food and helping at the Food Hub.
Kitty Wilson tirelessly loves and lifts up her neighbors, friends, and family through kind, brave, and selfless words and deeds. She advocates for the work of the community forums and keeps racial equity top of mind and conversation in her places of influence. Kitty is a longtime East Marion neighbor. She grew up in Marion East and has great knowledge of the area. She advocates for policy and systems change with the city and county leadership -- bringing diverse communities together in Marion East.
Lavita Logan is powerful advocate for a more inclusive and equitable Old Fort. She is the coordinator for Old Fort Community Forum and People on the Move for Old Fort. She is beautiful on the inside and out and is always willing to do what she can to make her community the best it can be.
Libbi Greene coordinates the weekly food pantry and garden at St. John's Episcopal Church. Her compassion for all people is demonstrated by her dedication to addressing food insecurity. Lilly trabaja incansablemente por la comunidad incluso en su propio tiempo, en forma humilde y desinteresada ha hecho sentir a cada una de las personas que solicitan un servicio que son importantes y que cuentan con ella. Un heroe silencioso a pesar de sus dificultades personales.
Linda Polk loves her community and is always willing to step up and help in any way she can. She has volunteered at food distributions and community events. She is part of People on the Move for Old Fort working to make her community more inclusive.
Lorena Lopez cheerfully supports the needs of the Latinx community at CULA. She is compassionate and has such a beautiful heart.
Margarita Ramirez is an exceptional community worker. She's the executive director for Centro Unido Latino-Americano. Her strength for community is incredible and her love for people is outstanding. She's compassionate, a hard worker, and cares for the Latinx community deeply, with a lot of effort and dedication (con mucho esfuerzo y dedicacion).
Molly Sandfoss continues champion local farmers in McDowell and worked alongside farmers, community gardens, and local nonprofits to increase demand for local food in the midst of the pandemic and economic uncertainty. She and her staff also volunteer two Mondays each month at the Food Hub. She brings her voice and advocacy to the Local Food Advisory Council and Foothills Food Hub.
Monika Hayes's passion for people has made her instrumental in the success of so many projects in our community. Monika is willing to learn and think outside the box. We are blessed to have her on our team.
Niki Palmer spearheads the effort to assist individuals experiencing homelessness with basic needs. In both her personal and professional life, she tends to the needs of others in the community. She is also a foster parent, a master gardener, and a pastor's wife.
Omi Salavea works daily to draw attention to agencies doing great work in McDowell County. Her expertise with graphics, photography, and marketing have elevated and highlighted needs and resources. She is a valuable member of our community!
Paula Fowler is an individual who is willing to do whatever she can to help her community. She doesn't worry about the recognition but about the lasting results of working in community.
Paula Swepson is a beautiful community advocate. She advocates for equity in all spaces. She brings community together with great compassion and dedication. She embodies community engagement day in and day out. Thank you Paula!
Regina Fortune has had a lifelong dream to open a unique healthy and unique restaurant in McDowell County. After many obstacles of 2020 Pandemic, Toonez Chophouse will soon be open for business.
Rubi Mar is one of the Latinx coordinators for COVID-19 Response to provide equitable access to COVID-related resources and care. Rubi is always kind, friendly, and welcoming and greets everyone with a smile. She shines her light wherever she goes, all while being a great mom!
Stephanie Swepson-Twitty brings her leadership to supporting the inclusive and equitable development of Old Fort. She advocates for small business owners and ensures the voices of communities of color are included in key decision-making spaces.
Thressa O’Neal's commitment to the Keeping It Fresh garden is amazing. She brings her talents to the garden to create a beautiful and pristine space. When you see the garden in full bloom with the beautiful flowers, just know that the green thumb of Thressa has been at work.
Tonia Plummer supported bringing the community together through the mural project in Old Fort to highlight Black history of Old Fort. She is a passionate advocate for the inclusivity and visibility of the Black community in Old Fort.
Virginia Lyon Gurn found new ways to work with her nursing home clients during the pandemic. When visiting in-person wasn’t available, she pulled up a chair outside their windows for counseling sessions or set up Zoom meetings with the assistance of staff. She loves her clients and has commiserated with them as isolation took its nasty toll.