McDowell officials break ground for new EMS buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Commissioners and officials with McDowell EMS recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for the new EMS headquarters and the fourth station, both of which will be under construction soon.

In 2017, the commissioners approved moving to a four-station plan for McDowell EMS. There are already stations in Old Fort and Nebo. The plan is to build a new station north of Marion and a new headquarters for EMS south of Marion. The idea is to move the EMS out of downtown Marion.

The plan will improve EMS response times for residents inside and outside of Marion.

The new EMS station north of Marion will be at the site of a former credit union building on U.S. 221 North. It will be known as Station Four. EMS paramedics actually responded to a call in the Woodlawn community from the ground-breaking ceremony at Station Four. Emergency Management Director William Kehler reported at the response time was six minutes compared to previously taking 11 to 12 minutes from downtown Marion. The Station Four contractor is Beam Construction of Cherryville and the construction time frame is approximately six to eight months. The finished building will have a two-truck bay in the rear as well as support facilities for a 24-hour operation, according to a news release