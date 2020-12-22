McDowell moves to red -- critical -- on state COVID-19 alert system

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 50 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). And McDowell is now a red county in the statewide COVID-19 County Alert System.
The latest number brings the total number of positives to 2,685 in McDowell County. As of Tuesday’s report, there were 29,732 tests conducted, 26,762 negative results and 285 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 429 individuals in quarantine, 2,211 out of quarantine and 45 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 16.7%, according to a news release.
The red classification means that there is a critical community spread of COVID-19 in a county.
The County Alert System uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties into the following tiers:
• Yellow: Significant Community Spread
• Orange: Substantial Community Spread
• Red: Critical Community Spread
There are currently 65 red counties, 27 orange counties and only eight yellow counties, according to a news release.
“McDowell County moved into the red zone on the NC COVID-19 County Alert System today,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “While this is not a complete surprise due to the rising number of positive cases, it is still extremely concerning. It is especially concerning going into the holidays. Please be safe and cautious over the next several weeks as transmission in our county is extremely high. As difficult as it may be, please avoid gatherings outside of those you live with and always wear a mask. It is critical, more than ever, to use all precautions to keep yourself safe. You could save your life or the life of someone you love. The COVID-19 vaccine is just days away from being available to our community. Please consider taking the vaccine as it is another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 55 staff members and 71 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 28, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen shared updates on the COVID-19 County Alert System, warning that more than 90 percent of North Carolina counties are now designated as red or orange, according to a news release.
“North Carolina needs to drive down our numbers,” the governor said. “To do that, we all need to change our holiday plans if you haven’t already. The best and safest option is to connect virtually or by phone. But if you gather in-person, keep it small and do it outside. Get a COVID-19 test before you go. Spread out the tables and chairs. Follow the modified Stay at Home Order and be home by 10 p.m. And, always, always wear a mask.”
“The county alert map shows how quickly things can escalate. As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, please avoid traveling and gathering. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors,” Cohen said.
Cooper and Cohen also highlighted updates on North Carolina’s distribution of two COVID-19 vaccines. The state expects to receive approximately 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 176,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage and is slated to go to 59 hospitals and 97 local health department sites, according to the news release.
The governor and health officials warned against traveling and large gatherings ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The governor also reminded people that the statewide mask mandate and Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will still be in effect through the holidays until at least Jan. 8.
Pastor Joseph Casteel from First United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids and the Rev. James White from Christ Our King Community Church in Raleigh joined Tuesday’s briefing to discuss how critical it is for communities of faith to follow the safety measures while celebrating. They stress that the most important thing people can do for their communities this Christmas is taking the steps necessary to protect their communities, even if that means pausing or adapting traditions.
"The opportunity for you and your family to remain safe, an opportunity not to put anyone else at risk and, the freedom for you to choose the time for meaningful worship that works for you. It’s a win-win. There will be a myriad of online opportunities for meaningful worship. It will be okay," Casteel said.
"Pastors, Rabbis and other faith leaders are often expected to have words of hope. Maybe we are all appropriately lost for words. What is most needed are actions and perspectives that will lead to life now and in the future," White said. "Perhaps we all need to figure out how to create celebrations in the midst of limitations. This is not as impossible as it may sound."
The CDC is encouraging people to avoid traveling for the holidays. If continuing to gather, state officials urge North Carolinians to keep get togethers small and outside with social distancing and masks. People can also get a COVID-19 test ahead of gathering, according to the news release.