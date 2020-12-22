McDowell moves to red -- critical -- on state COVID-19 alert system

“McDowell County moved into the red zone on the NC COVID-19 County Alert System today,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “While this is not a complete surprise due to the rising number of positive cases, it is still extremely concerning. It is especially concerning going into the holidays. Please be safe and cautious over the next several weeks as transmission in our county is extremely high. As difficult as it may be, please avoid gatherings outside of those you live with and always wear a mask. It is critical, more than ever, to use all precautions to keep yourself safe. You could save your life or the life of someone you love. The COVID-19 vaccine is just days away from being available to our community. Please consider taking the vaccine as it is another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”