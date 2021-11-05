McDowell County School Superintendent Mark Garrett in the running for state award

The nominees are chosen jointly by the North Carolina Association of School Administrators (NCASA), NCASA’s core affiliate the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA), with support and sponsorship from worldwide education leader Scholastic. The honor is awarded to a superintendent who exhibits outstanding leadership in service to K-12 public schools and is named in honor of the late A. Craig Phillips, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction in NC.