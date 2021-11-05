 Skip to main content
McDowell County School Superintendent Mark Garrett in the running for state award
McDowell County School Superintendent Mark Garrett in the running for state award

McDowell County School Superintendent Mark Garrett is in the running for the North Carolina A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year.

The nominees are chosen jointly by the North Carolina Association of School Administrators (NCASA), NCASA’s core affiliate the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA), with support and sponsorship from worldwide education leader Scholastic. The honor is awarded to a superintendent who exhibits outstanding leadership in service to K-12 public schools and is named in honor of the late A. Craig Phillips, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction in NC.

The eight regional winners and 2022 A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year nominees are as follows:

Region 1: Matthew Cheeseman, Beaufort County Schools

Region 2: Lisa Jackson, Pamlico County Schools

Region 3: Dr. Valerie Bridges, Edgecombe County Schools

Region 4: Dr. Aaron Fleming, Harnett County Schools

Region 5: Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy City Schools

Region 6: Dr. Andrew Houlihan, Union County Schools

Region 7: Mark Byrd, Wilkes County Schools

Region 8: Mark Garrett, McDowell County Schools

The recipient named 2022 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year will receive $5,000 and continue on to compete for the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year award, given at the American Association of School Administrators’ National Conference on Education held February 17-19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

GARRETT 2.jpg

Mark Garrett

 SUBMITTED
