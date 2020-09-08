McDowell County keeps Bigfoot’s spirit alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Tourism Development Authority, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association and the city of Marion have come together to create a way visitors and locals alike can celebrate Sasquatch, maintain a safe social distance and enjoy the month of September, when the WNC Bigfoot Festival was originally scheduled to be held.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 14, through the end of September, visitors can participate in the Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt. More than 40 businesses are taking part in this event that allows participants to explore McDowell County and enter into a contest to win one of three prize packages, according to a news release.

Participants simply visit wncbigfootfest.com, click on the Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt tab and follow the instructions for a day — or a few days — of fun. Local visitor centers will also have scavenger hunt handouts for folks who want a paper copy.

To qualify for a prize, scavenger hunt participants will need to visit 10 locations and take a picture of the icon painted on the front of each storefront. For an extra entry into the drawing, participants can email photos of all the stops along the scavenger hunt.