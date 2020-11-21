McDowell Board of Elections holds recount of state chief justice race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“McDowell was lucky enough to get one of them,” she said to The McDowell News. “They are much faster than the other ones we use.”

When they were done, the recount on Thursday showed the exact same local results in this race as they were during the Nov. 3 election. There was no change locally.

Republican Newby easily won McDowell County with 16,165 votes or 72.14%. Democrat Beasley got only 6,243 votes or 27.86% in McDowell.

Propst said the rest of the state is still counting in this race.

“We cannot express enough gratitude for the hard work of our county boards of elections, who continue to ensure accurate and fair results in this election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Recounts are an important part of the elections process that help guarantee voters’ wishes are realized in the closest of contests.”

All 100 county boards of elections will conduct recounts of their ballots by running them through tabulators. The counties are responsible for recount costs. Counties with recounts for local contests may conduct them at the same time.