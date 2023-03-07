A Tuesday morning wreck on East Court Street in Marion resulted in minor injuries for one person and temporarily knocked out power for 343 customers.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a small sport utility vehicle hit a power pole on East Court Street near the intersection with Highland Drive. The impact broke the pole in half. When emergency officials arrived on the scene, they found the power lines down and arcing, said Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.

The Marion Fire Department and other emergency officials contacted Duke Energy, Spectrum cable and Frontier telephone service about the collision. All of those utilities had lines on that pole, McDaniel said.

McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue Squad, Marion Fire Department, and Marion Police Department responded to the incident.

The wreck resulted in 343 people in that part of Marion being without electricity. It also closed much of East Court Street to traffic. The street, from McDowell Avenue to Gilkey Street, was shut down Tuesday morning.

As of noon Tuesday, the power was restored to all customers.

As of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, at least one lane was still closed because Duke Energy is still on the scene working to replace the pole, said Marion police and fire officials.

One person in the small SUV suffered minor injuries.

The driver was Cheri Reeves, 63, of Marion who was traveling west toward Marion when she ran off the road to the right, striking the Duke Energy power pole. She was transported to Mission Hospital McDowell with minor injuries, according to Police Lt. Jamie Harklerode.

Additional information was not available as of early Tuesday afternoon.