Woman pleads guilty to felony extortion against former Judge Randy Pool

“This was a good outcome to this case,” stated Bell. “Pool’s and Tierce’s sexual communications over those two weeks were completely consensual by both of them — both asked the other for sexual pictures, both sent sexual pictures, and both wrote extremely graphic messages to the other. However, the fact that it was consensual does not make it morally right, and Pool as a judge and a husband was wrong to engage in that behavior. After Pool refused to give her $120 for her car insurance Tierce sent multiple escalating extortion demands for $5,000, $7,000, and $10,000 or she was going to send the pictures to his family. She ultimately did send the pictures and copies of their conversations to both of Pool’s daughters and demanded money from them as well, who had nothing to do with this and are the true victims in this case. In fact, it’s mostly because Tierce brought the daughters into it and sent them demands for money that our office made the decision to charge.”