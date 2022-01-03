Winter weather returns to McDowell

After an unusually warm Christmas and New Year’s Day, winter weather returned Monday morning in McDowell County, but the snowfall totals locally disappointed those hoping for more of the white stuff.

Heavy rain fell throughout Sunday night and early Monday morning but this eventually turned into snow in some portions of WNC.

Accumulating snow occurred in the northern part of McDowell County with some isolated reports in southeastern McDowell. Several minor vehicle crashes occurred due to snow covered roads, however, none resulted in injuries, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

For example, Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department assisted a tractor-trailer which slid off the road on Coxes Creek Mountain Monday morning.

Both McDowell County Schools and McDowell Technical Community College cancelled classes on Monday.

Temperatures dropped throughout Monday, which was a dramatic change from the day before. Another factor was the wind, which was fiercely blowing throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph were recorded across the county early Monday morning resulting in multiple calls for downed trees and power lines.

As of Monday at 10:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported more than 900 customers without power and Rutherford Electric Membership Corp. reported 77 in McDowell.