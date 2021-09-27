‘Wings of McDowell’ sculpture inspired by dreams of local residents

The sculpture will soon travel to the Consulate General of Mexico in Raleigh and will be on exhibit there alongside Marin’s “Wings of the City” in Dorothea Dix Park from October of this year through March 2022. It will return to McDowell County for display at McDowell Arts Council Association gallery in April of 2022.

The original plan called for this sculpture to be on display at the MACA gallery this week and the next. However, there is emergency facade work being done this week at the MACA building so it is closed to the public for the time being.

Due to that, MACA officials are unsure if folks will get a chance to view the sculpture before it travels to Raleigh on Oct. 7. “So we’re just planning to bring them back for a true reception in April,” said Branam.

“This piece of art also shows how we all have dreams, no matter where we come from or how old we are, and is an example of how all people in a community come together in order to make a collaborative unique piece of art respecting each other for who we are and our differences,” said del Campo.

This project would not have been possible without the help of: Andres Herrera, Jeff Duckworth, Terri Thorpe, Eddy Rodriguez, Lisa Lack, Gaby Garrido, Gaby Mendez, Daniel Monroy, Santi Monroy, Francesca Hagarty and Carlos Madera.