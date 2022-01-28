 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind chill advisory issued for NW McDowell. Wind chills as low as -15 overnight through Saturday morning.
Bundle up and hunker down. The weather is going to be dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

WHERE: Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and McDowell Mountains counties.

WHEN: From midnight tonight to noon Saturday.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Extremely cold wind chills can cause serious health problems including hypothermia and rapid frostbite during short time periods without proper precautions taken. If you must spend extended periods outdoors, cover extremities and be conscious of body temperature.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

