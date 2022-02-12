Where’s Dolly? Partnership for Children of the Foothills introduces an interactive adventure in McDowell

Dolly offers employees free college While promoting reading, Dolly is also planning a bright future for those who work for her.

The Partnership’s collaboration with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library makes it easy for families to get a head start on and ignite a love of reading in their little ones. Through age 5, children receive a free, age-appropriate book in the mail each month, so they can build their own library of high-quality books. As they develop a love of reading, research shows they also develop literacy skills that lead to academic and life-long success.

Partnership for Children of the Foothills believes in the power of reading and is responsible for administering Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. Additionally, the organization is involved in the National Read Aloud 15 Minutes program, focused on educating parents, family members and others about the critical difference reading aloud just 15 minutes a day can make in the life of a child, according to the news release.

With support from N.C. Smart Start Initiative, Partnership for Children of the Foothills provides programs for children ages 0-5 and their families in the areas of Child Care/Education and Family Support. The Partnership builds and sustains relationships with community agencies and service providers, offering creative and unique programs for preschool children and their families, licensed childcare centers and family childcare. For more information, visit: PFCFoothills.org.