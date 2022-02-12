Where’s Dolly? Partnership for Children of the Foothills introduces an interactive adventure in McDowell

Throughout February, March and April, Partnership for Children of the Foothills will join with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to connect children with books in a fun, engaging manner during its first “Where’s Dolly?” event.
On Monday, Feb. 14, a life-size cardboard cutout of country music legend and humanitarian Dolly Parton will begin appearing across McDowell, Rutherford and Polk counties.
Families are encouraged to find the Dolly cut out, take a photo, and then post the picture to Facebook and/or Instagram using the hash tags #FoundDolly and #PFCFoothills. Participants will receive a gift and a book, according to a news release.
The “Where’s Dolly” schedule is:
McDowell County – Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, March 4
Rutherford County – Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 25
Polk County – Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 15
Families can find the weekly clues by liking the partnership’s Facebook page and/or following them on Instagram. Facebook – pfcfoothills or Instagram—@pfcfoothills
“The foundation for life-long learning begins at birth,” said Barry Gold, executive director at the Partnership for Children of the Foothills. “Events like ‘Where’s Dolly?’ help children become excited about reading and encourage families to add books and reading to their daily schedule.”
While promoting reading, Dolly is also planning a bright future for those who work for her.
The Partnership’s collaboration with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library makes it easy for families to get a head start on and ignite a love of reading in their little ones. Through age 5, children receive a free, age-appropriate book in the mail each month, so they can build their own library of high-quality books. As they develop a love of reading, research shows they also develop literacy skills that lead to academic and life-long success.
Partnership for Children of the Foothills believes in the power of reading and is responsible for administering Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. Additionally, the organization is involved in the National Read Aloud 15 Minutes program, focused on educating parents, family members and others about the critical difference reading aloud just 15 minutes a day can make in the life of a child, according to the news release.
With support from N.C. Smart Start Initiative, Partnership for Children of the Foothills provides programs for children ages 0-5 and their families in the areas of Child Care/Education and Family Support. The Partnership builds and sustains relationships with community agencies and service providers, offering creative and unique programs for preschool children and their families, licensed childcare centers and family childcare. For more information, visit: PFCFoothills.org.