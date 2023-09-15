All around Marion, people may have noticed some construction work happening. As part of this, the new T-Mobile building on U.S. 70 West is almost ready to open and the new Burger King next to ZIPS Car Wash is moving rapidly toward completion.

Back in April, The McDowell News first reported about the new T-Mobile building planned for the vacant lot on U.S. 70 West next to the Verizon store and across the road from Big Lots and McDonald’s.

The discussion about this new structure happened at the regular Marion City Council meeting in April. At that time, the City Council looked at annexing the property for a planned commercial business. The 2-acre land is located on U.S. 70 West across from McDonald’s and the shopping center. The property owner, Great Meadows LLC, requested the annexation into the city for commercial development purposes. The plan was to open a T-Mobile store and it will be located next to the Verizon store, according to The McDowell News story in April.

Before council could annex this land, a public hearing had to be held as required by law. And no one from the public showed to talk about it with city of Marion officials.

After hearing no comments, council agreed to annex the 2-acre site. Later in that same meeting, council held another hearing about the zoning for this property and agreed to assign it the C-2 General Business zoning.

Since then, the work to build this new structure has steadily taken place and it is now nearing completion.

Spencer Elliott, the city’s chief building and fire official, just recently told The McDowell News that the new T-Mobile store is in the final stages of construction and appears almost ready to open.

“It is hard to say anything about a time frame because it is dependent on materials specific to that store being delivered and installed,” he said.

The same can be said about the new Burger King that is now under construction on West Henderson Street next to the ZIPS Car Wash and the Ingle’s supermarket. When it is completed, the new structure will replace the existing Burger King located nearby and allow Ingle’s to improve and expand the parking lot.

In May, The McDowell News first reported about this new Burger King. Heather Cotton, planning director for the city of Marion, said in May the franchise owners for Burger King previously had applied for permits to build in a new location at the same area of the city. Once the new building is finished, the old one will be demolished and Ingles will use that area to improve parking and traffic circulation within the complex, Cotton told The McDowell News in May.

Elliott said the time frame for the new Burger King’s completion is similar to the T-Mobile store.

“I’d like to say two to three months but again that is a guess and it is dependent on certain equipment and materials being available on time,” said the building official for Marion.

He added it will feature a new building design and it is the first one built with this new design.

If you keep driving past the new Burger King site, West Henderson Street becomes Sugar Hill Road. On the left, you will see two large professional office buildings under construction.

They are located across from the road which leads to Mission Hospital McDowell, the Senior Center, the Corpening YMCA, the Health Department and the medical park.

Six years ago, The McDowell News first reported about the plans for this property.

In 2017, Dr. Bill Chambers with Great Beginnings Pediatric & Orthodontic Dental Specialists in Asheville told the local newspaper his dental group plans to build a new professional park at that site in Marion. This park on Sugar Hill Road would become the home of a new practice for the local community specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontic care, he said in 2017.

Since then, this dental group has changed its name to Great Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. It currently has seven pediatric dentists and orthodontists who work at five locations in Asheville, Sylva and Waynesville, according to its website.

In 2017, Chambers told The McDowell News that his group already sees a lot of patients from Marion and McDowell County.

“We’re trying to make that drive shorter,” he said at that time.

With their other locations, the new pediatric/orthodontist office in Marion was planned to be the anchor tenant for a business park where other professionals such as other physicians, medical care specialists, attorneys and accountants can set up their businesses.

“Where we go, we usually become the anchor tenant,” said Chambers in 2017. “We’re going to have a really nice professional office park that we hope Marion will embrace.”

Elliott said these two office buildings have been permitted and one of them will have a dentist office while the other will have an orthodontist office. Both of them will have secondary unfinished space for future development, he added.

Beverly-Grant Inc. of Asheville is the firm responsible for constructing these office buildings. This same firm was responsible for the construction of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Biltmore Village, Catawba Brewing, 12 Bones Smokehouse and Wedge Brewery in Asheville, Fletcher BMW in Fletcher, Park Ridge Hospital in Hendersonville and many other prominent commercial and office buildings in western North Carolina, according to Beverly-Grant’s website.

On Thursday, Susan Fisher, office manager for the Asheville location of Great Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, said the practice should start seeing patients at the new Marion location by March of next year. She added she doesn’t know who the other tenants in that professional office park will be.

As you continue south on Sugar Hill Road, you may notice some work happening next to Dunkin’ Donuts. Heavy equipment operators are busy moving dirt at that site.

Elliott said it is too soon to say what will happen there. He has not yet issued any permits for construction at that location.

“The Sugar Hill Road project has not permitted any buildings yet, but as soon as they do I will let you know,” he told a McDowell News reporter.

However, he was able to give details about a construction project on Rutherford Road across from K.G.’s Quikstop. He said this site will have mini storage buildings and related office space and is being built by Dan Fiore Construction.