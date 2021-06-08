West Marion Community Forum gets $300,000 national grant

The West Marion Community Forum, Inc. announced this week it received a $300,000 grant in support of an ambitious campaign to advance health equity for Black and Brown communities in McDowell County.
Funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the three-year campaign is part of the Community Solutions for Health Equity program led by the national non-profit health equity advocacy organization, Community Catalyst.
The purpose of this grant is to partner with historically excluded communities and local health care system leaders to reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models that advance health equity for all, according to a news release.
“By listening to the lived experiences of Black and Brown communities, we can better understand how these inequities show up in our healthcare system,” said Paula Swepson, executive director of the West Marion Community Forum, Inc. “Next, we can work intentionally to co-create solutions between patients and health care system leaders to address these challenges in real and lasting ways.”
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Community Catalyst acknowledges that communities of color are burdened by racist, oppressive systems, from health care to education to housing, which significantly undermines people’s physical and mental health, according to the news release.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made this all too clear, exposing deep inequities in the U.S. health system rooted in racism that disproportionately harm communities of color and other marginalized people.
“This grant provides us with a unique opportunity to lean into hard discussions, acknowledge the disproportionate harm caused by institutional racism towards communities of color, re-build trust with our health care system, and co-create more equitable health care policies and systems,” said Mary Snow, consultant to the West Marion Community Forum, Inc. and principal consultant at Equitable Community Strategies.
Kathy Arriola, who will manage the project said, “By improving the cultural competency of health care providers and the equity of systems serving Black and Brown patients, we will improve our access to quality essential health and mental health services, and subsequently, strengthen our health outcomes, while reducing racial disparities across McDowell County.”
The West Marion Community Forum’s health equity initiative is part of the Consumer Solutions for Health Equity (CSHE) program, which has granted over $3.3 million to 11 projects across the country to make local health care systems more responsive to community needs. By elevating the voices, stories, and priorities of the people who hold the solutions but are too often left of decisions that affect their health, according to the news release.
“The Community Solutions for Health Equity program is about uplifting the people and communities that our health care system has failed, and leveraging their voices and power to amplify the solutions they have long identified,” said Karla Walker, director of Community Catalyst’s Community Solutions for Health Equity program. “By sharing their stories, experiences and priorities, communities of color and others who too often are left out of decisions that affect their health, can play a vital role in partnering with local health systems to shape policies and practices that improve the health of the entire community.”
The mission of the West Marion Community Forum, Inc. is to enhance the quality of life of community residents and to build multi-racial partnerships in McDowell County. “Our vision is for a healthy and equitable West Marion, a place where residents are engaged to become leaders and create change through new businesses, empowered youth, affordable housing, teaching gardens, and a community center that honors our ancestors and creates opportunities for our future,” reads a statement.
For more information, visit www.westmarion.org
Community Catalyst is a leading nonprofit national health advocacy organization dedicated to advancing a movement for health equity and justice. It partners with local, state, and national advocates to leverage community power so all people can influence decisions that affect their health.