Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 PM EDT May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 Updated May 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Increased Fire Danger Through 8 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a fire danger advisory for parts of the North Carolina Piedmont. This is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening due to low relative humidity and gusty winds.Affected Areas:Parts of the North Carolina PiedmontWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Relative humidity as low as 26%Gusty winds throughout the afternoonDry conditions increasing the risk of fire spreadImpacts: Fires may ignite and spread rapidlyPotential for travel disruptions due to smokeIncreased risk of power outages if fires affect utility lines People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Reports: NC Rep. Chuck Edwards under investigation for sexual harassment claims Duke basketball makes history with Amazon Prime deal, schedules marquee matchups McDowell Chamber of Commerce holds annual gala, awarding top businesses, leaders McDowell County native started mowing lawns at 15. 5 years later, he has a business, employees McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort Rotary Club of Marion honors three Students of the Week from McDowell schools McDowell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing classic car Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Investigators allege friends of NASCAR's Greg Biffle stole from his home after plane crash Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. Safety Tips:Adhere to the state burn ban; avoid all outdoor burningReport any signs of fire to local authorities immediatelyBe cautious with any outdoor activities that could produce sparksWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular U.S. Department of Agriculture declares 2026 drought a disaster for western NC The counties have seen drought of severe or extreme intensity for eight or more weeks. Little Switzerland Young family tells their Hurricane Helene story "Words cannot describe what we saw." McDowell County area now in extreme drought, but some rain may be in our future Rainfall totals recorded by gages across North Carolina are 10 inches or more below normal for the last six months. Watch Now: Related Video Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk GLP-1 Bubble Forming GLP-1 Bubble Forming Recommended for you