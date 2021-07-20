WATCH NOW: Workers hold strike, rally in Marion for pay increases, union

Claire Clark said she’s been working since she was 15 years old and is 40 now. She started working at $4.75 an hour and has since worked in fast food, call centers and factories. In all of the 25 years she has worked, she has not made more than $12.50 an hour, she said.

“That is not a livable wage,” Clark said to the gathering. “It is not a wage on which we can support families. Americans deserve a $15 minimum wage. We deserve a living wage. In fact, 15 is the bare minimum. Americans deserve not just to live. We deserve to thrive. We cannot continue to accept these wages. We cannot work for peanuts. We can be poor on our own time. Bosses, if you can hear me, pay us! We earned it! We deserve it! We are the workers! We make this world run and we will run it!”

As they spoke, several people driving by on N.C. 226 South honked their horns as a show of support.

Nathan Ruggles, an Amazon driver from Candler, said he was promised $15 an hour when he started but he had to fight to get a living wage.

One of the workers at the rally who spoke to The McDowell News is a Marion native.

Jason Carroll said to The McDowell News he used to work at this Hardee’s.